Many of us enjoy going out on the weekends with friends for drinks. Also, it seems excellent to enjoy a cold beer in the comfort of our own house, doesn't it? If you love drinking beer, you must know about the foods that go best with a large glass of beer. There is no such thing as a bad food combination, it all depends on one's personal food preferences. But there are some foods whose flavour complements the strong flavour of the beer. This is why we have listed down dishes you can have with beer and tantalise your taste buds.





A glass of beer pairs well with so many dishes. Photo Credit: iStock

Here Are 6 Dishes You Can Pair With Beer:

1. Salted Nuts

Roasted nuts or salted nuts are rich in flavour. The salt in nuts helps in balancing the bitterness of the beer. They are also a healthy option to eat as they are rich in protein. So, next time you plan to have a beer at home, just put some salted nuts in a bowl, or you can also make tasty peanut chakna with chopped tomatoes, onions and lemon juice.

2. Fried Chicken

It's not easy to swallow crispy fried chicken without a drink. And what's better than pairing it with a can of chilled beer? Order some deep-fried chicken along with beer and relish your taste buds. For those who don't want to go out, you can cook fried chicken sometime before starting with your drinks in your home kitchen.

Fish and chips or fried chicken - both go well with beer. Photo Credit: Pixabay

3. Roasted Meat

To balance the robust flavour of beer, one can pair any kind of roasted meat with it. For example, tandoori chicken, roasted turkey, chicken tikka, mutton roast, etc., are a few roasted meat dishes that can be enjoyed with beer. For those who don't know, a lot of people also cook meat with beer to add an earthy flavour to their dishes.

4. Burgers

Beer and burgers are a great combination to have. These go so well together because the salty and spicy flavours in the burgers, balance the strong flavour of the beer. So, ordering a big juicy burger with beer will be a great choice. To make burgers at home you can check out our chicken 65 burger recipe.

5. Pasta

Be it white sauce pasta, arrabbiata sauce pasta, spaghetti bolognese or spaghetti aglio-e olio, all pasta can be eaten with beer. The pasta sauces have a unique and rich flavour which tastes good with the flavour of the beer.





Mac and cheese goes really well with a glass of beer. Photo Credit: iStock

6. Pizza

Bread goes well with beer too, and there's no doubt that pizza is the best form of bread recipe one can have. The sauces used in pizza like tomato sauce, pesto sauce, etc., can make one drool. What's great is that your favourite pizza can be eaten with beer. So don't shy away from pairing these two together when out for a beer party.





What do you think about these pairings? Do let us know in the comment section below.