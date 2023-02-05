Let's admit, there's nothing more satisfying than realising that the weekend is just around the corner. After a long and tiring week, all we want to do is unwind and enjoy the company of our loved ones. While some enjoy exploring places and trying different cuisines, others prefer to stay at home and cook up a storm. If you fall in the latter category, you're at the right place. Since you have ample time on the weekend, you can try all the exciting recipes that you've been wanting to try. And if you're wondering what to cook, fret not. Here we bring you a pizza nachos recipe that makes for a delicious weekend treat.





If you're someone who loves nachos and pizza both, then this recipe is just for you! Crispy nachos are topped with pizza sauce, veggies, parmesan cheese, and baked until the cheese melts. These pizza nachos make for a scrumptious snack to indulge in over the weekend. You can even make the snack for a movie night or a house party. All you have to do is assemble all the ingredients and bake them to perfection.





Also read: Watch: Load Your Nachos With This Rich And Dense Homemade Cheese Sauce

Nachos is a popular crispy snack.



Pizza Nachos Recipe: How To Make Pizza Nachos

To begin with, preheat the oven to 180-degree C.

Line a large baking dish with foil and arrange a layer of crispy nachos on it.

Drizzle pizza sauce and add half the chopped onions, tomato, capsicum, black olives and jalapenos.

Repeat to make another layer with the remaining ingredients.

Sprinkle grated parmesan cheese on top and bake until the cheese melts.

Serve hot with your favourite dip! (You can also sprinkle some oregano seasoning to enhance the flavour of the nachos).

Pizza nachos are ready!





For the complete recipe of pizza nachos, click here.





(Also Read: How To Make Mexican Chicken Nachos For Movie Nights)





Make these yummy nachos at home and let us know how you liked them in the comments below. If you're looking for more nacho recipes, click here for some of our best nachos recipes.