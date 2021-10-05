Once in a while, we all tend to lay back and enjoy an easy-to-prepare dish. A recurring complaint is there are not enough choices. To some extent that grouse is valid, but nachos, the regional Mexico snack often served with melted cheese, is a polite rescuer. It's easy to prepare and delicious to eat. Also, Nachos have it all: protein, carbs and veggies. The Mexican delight is also fully customizable to suit a solo diner or a group get together. The toppings for nachos can run the entire gamut of your imagination – as wild as you want to get.





Nachos are usually triangular in shape and flavoured with a variety of seasoning options. Here's a list of five nacho recipes that you can try any day, especially when you feel tired.

You can go for homemade nachos, like simple chips made of cornmeal and deep fried. The crunchy chips can be topped with a lot of cheese and served with tomato salsa etc.

This recipe gets its name from the way it is cooked. Nachos dressed with other ingredients are placed inside a trash can-like tin and baked for a few minutes and usually served during the game days. This dish is inspired by Guy Fieri, the American restaurateur and Television personality.

A very own desi style variation of nachos, it can be prepared with fresh or leftover rotis without any need for fancy ingredients. All you need to do is cut the rotis into small triangles the size of chips and give them a desi touch.

For a quick breakfast, this can be your preferred refuge. A simple recipe also involving potato, it can be enjoyed hot or cold, as a starter or main course at home or during a picnic.

An absolute pleasure, it's a perfect dish for sharing whether it's a Saturday night film with the family or going out with friends. You can have sour cream and salsa with it.





Make these yummy nacho recipes and let us know which one you liked the best!