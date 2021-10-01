What are weekends about? Sleeping through the day, meeting friends or family, and of course, eating good food! We all wait for the weekend in the hopes of eating delicious snacks and having fun. And, we have found one recipe that is bound to become your go-to weekend snack, potato cheese shots! Yes, you heard it right! Now you don't have to buy expensive packets of this snack from the market. With a few simple steps, you can recreate this it at home. This recipe will allow you to make crunchy potato nuggets that will ooze cheese at every bite. The recipe might be a bit lengthy, but the result will yield you an unlimited supply of potato cheese shots whenever you crave them. If you have guests coming over this weekend, surprise them with your culinary skills, by serving them these delicious homemade potato cheese shots.





Cheese can amp up any dish!

How To Make Potato Cheese Shots At Home | Potato Cheese Shot Recipe:







Ingedients:





250 gm potato





1 tsp garlic paste





Salt





½ tsp chilli flakes





¼ tsp pepper





6 tbsp breadcrumbs





Oil for frying











Coating the ball:





2 tbsp corn starch





1 egg





½ cup breadcrumbs











Stuffing :





100 grams cheese





½ tsp herbs





½ tsp chilli flakes





¼ tsp pepper













Method:

Boil potatoes till al dente. They should not be mushy. Remove the skin and mash it smooth. There should be no lumps Add garlic powder, herbs, coriander leaves, pinch of salt, chilli flakes, pepper and breadcrumbs Mix them well and make a ball. The mixture must bind together and should not be sticky or too dry. Divide the mixture to 8-10 equal sized balls. Cut the cheese to ½ inch cubes, toss the cheese in the stuffing seasoning. Press the cheese cube into the centre of the potato ball. Repeat this with all the balls. Coat the balls in cornflour, and then coat it in egg. Finally cover it in breadcrumbs. Fry the coated balls till they are golden. Potato cheese shots are ready







Pro Tip: If you are cutting out fried food from your diet, then you can also bake these potatoes cheese shot or if you have an air-fryer then you can air fry them as well.





Can't wait to bite into this cheesy snack? Then what are you waiting for?! Try this recipe and tell us how you enjoyed this snack.





Happy Weekend!









