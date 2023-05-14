How do you like to spend your weekends? If you ask us, we enjoy exploring our creative selves, and experimenting with recipes in the kitchen. For many, cooking can be extremely therapeutic. Chopping the vegetables proportionately, preparing the right kind of spice concoction and mixing all the ingredients well help relieve stress instantly. Don't believe us? We suggest, try it this weekend and decide for yourself. To start with, we bring you a recipe that is easy, delicious and perfect for the summers. It's ice cream! Now you must be thinking making ice cream at home is a tedious and time-taking job. While we agree there are various extensive recipes on the internet, but those are not the only ones. You will also find recipes that are quick and easy to replicate. Take our lemon ice cream hack, for instance. Here, you do not need to start from scratch, instead, take a tub of readymade vanilla ice cream and up the flavour profile with some lemon and mint. Sounds perfect? So, without further ado, let's take you through the recipe.

How To Make 3-Ingredient Lemon Ice Cream At Home Using Vanilla Ice Cream:

In this recipe we used vanilla ice cream, mint leaves and one whole lemon - both the rind and the juice. All you need to do is, mix all the ingredients together and set for at least five hours. Once the ice cream sets, scoop it out and enjoy. You can also add some colour for the lemon-yellow hue. Super easy, right?





Summers would be incomplete without these delicious chilled treats. Photo: Unsplash

Mistakes To Avoid While Making Lemon Ice Cream:

While the recipe looks super simple, there are some common mistakes that can ruin the dish completely. Some of the major mistakes include:

1. Adding too much lemon juice:

Never go overboard with the juice. While the intention is to make your ice cream tangy, but adding extra juice can make your ice cream extremely sour and pungent.

2. Not zesting or cutting the rind properly:

Lemon zest or rind adds texture to the ice cream. But if you scrape the white part while peeling the rind or grating the zest, it will instantly make the dish bitter. Moreover, zesting or cutting lemon peel properly helps you get the essential oils that add a depth of flavour to the dish.





Make sure you properly squeeze out the lemon juice from the fruit. Photo Credit: iStock

3. Over-mixing:

You need to know when to stop. While mixing is an important step while preparing an ice cream, over-churning may give you the exact opposite result. It can turn the ice cream grainy. This means it is important to stop churning as soon as you get the desired consistency.

4. Not freezing well:

We understand it is tough to resist a bowl of ice cream, especially when you know it is right there in the freezer. But we say, hold on to your patience and let it set well because if you don't freeze it for long enough, the consistency may be too runny.





Now that you got all the information handy, we suggest, waste no time and make yourself a bowl of lemon ice cream and indulge! Let us know how it turned out to be.





Happy weekend, everyone!