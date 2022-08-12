If there is one time of the week that we all look forward to - it is the weekend. A time that is solely dedicated to unwinding and spending quality time with your loved ones. And this weekend being a long one, gives us all the more reason to be ecstatic. While everyone has different plans about how they'd like to spend their weekend, if you have a sweet tooth, just like us, you know your weekend is going to be all about indulging in mouth-watering desserts. So, if you're craving something sweet, then this recipe by Chef Guntas is just for you. It is a marble cake. This marble cake looks beautiful and we are sure it tastes delicious too.





Chef Guntas took to her Instagram to share the recipe and wrote alongside, "Just look at those beautiful swirls! Marble cake may usually look complicated but it is so easy to make and this recipe is an absolute game changer!" So, without much ado, let's take a look at the recipe:

Marble Cake Recipe: How To Make Marble Cake

Ingredients:

All Purpose Flour - 2 & 1/2 cup

Baking Powder - 2 tsp

Baking Soda - 1/2 tsp

Salt - 1/2 tsp

Castor Sugar - 1 & 1/3 cup

Cocoa Powder (unsweetened) - 4 tbsp

Vegetable Oil - 1/2 cup

Yogurt (thick)- 1 cup

Milk - 1/2 cup

Hot Water - 2 tbsp

Vanilla Extract - 1 tsp

Method:

First, whisk together yogurt, vegetable oil, vanilla extract, milk and sugar. Sift in the dry ingredients and fold that in. Now, in a separate bowl, dilute cocoa powder with hot water and mix half of the batter with it.

Next, take a baking tin lined with parchment paper or a silicone tin and add the batter one at a time - alternating between the chocolate and vanilla. Swirl it around.

Bake it at 180 degree C for 30-35 minutes or until done.







Chef Guntas also added the following tips in the caption:

Just like any cake, don't overmix the batter. Incorporate as much air as you can. To keep the cake light and not make it dense.

It's much easier to make sure your pans have the same amounts of cake batter if you add the spoonfuls of batter in rounds. Add a spoonful of vanilla to each pan, then a spoonful of chocolate to each pan, and repeat until you've used all your batter.







Watch the full making of marble cake recipe here:











Looks delicious right? If you are in search of more cake recipes, click here. Try out this recipe and let us know how you liked its taste.