The bliss of the weekend is complemented by almost nothing but delicious food. A bite of your favourite dish can make you feel happy after a long and tiring week. Just imagine biting into a cheesy pizza while you lounge on your bed, or enjoying hot samosas with your friends! These blissful foodie moments bring a smile to our faces and bellies. What if we told you that there is a way of eating pizza and samosa at the same time? We have found a simple and yet delicious recipe for pizza samosa. This dish has the crispy outer layers of a samosa with the cheesy and delicious filling of the pizza. Spend your weekend enjoying double the foodie bliss with this delicious snack recipe. The recipe is super easy to make, so get ready and put on your aprons as it is time to get cooking!





This samosa has a pizza filling.

How To Make Pizza Samosa | Pizza Samosa Recipe:

You'll need to start by preparing dough for the samosa. Knead a hard dough of refined flour, salt, oil and water. Now, you'll need to work on the pizza filling. Heat oil in a non-stick pan, sauté onions till they are translucent. Add capsicums, pizza sauce, cheese and salt and stir for a minute. Remove from flame, filling is ready! Divide the dough into equal portions and roll it into thin oval shape rotis, cut into half and shape them in cones. Fill the cone and seal the edges with water. Deep fry the raw samosas till they are golden brown.

Click here for the step-by-step recipe for Pizza Samosa.





Serve these pizza samosas with ketchup on the side and you have an amazing party snack.





Sounds delicious, right? Make these yummy pizza samosas this weekend and do tell us in the comments section below.