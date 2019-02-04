Weight Loss: 3 Low Calorie Vegetables You Must Have While Winter Lasts

Highlights Carrots are high on weight loss-friendly fibres

The nip in the air is making us tend towards our greasy cravings. And guess what? Indulging once in a while is fine too. The problem begins when you forget where to draw the line. Moreover, one should also understand the importance of wise choices. The season comes loaded with many low-calorie, low-carbohydrate foods that could go a long way in assisting your weight loss plans. Some of these foods are so low in calories, that you burn more calories while digesting these foods, as compared to the inherent calorie count of the food. In other words, the calorie load is nullified in the process of digestion, which is why these foods are also called negative calorie foods. While scientists are divided on the theory of negative calorie foods and its ability to nullify calorie addition, what cannot be denied is the fact, that most of these foods are indeed super healthy and loaded with nutrients.





Here are some winter special negative calorie foods you must have while the season lasts.

1. Carrots





Juicy and ever-so delightful, carrots make for an excellent weight-loss friendly food. Packed with ample amount of dietary fibres, carrots help keep you satiated for long. If you are feeling full, you would naturally binge less. You can include carrots in hot soups, stews, or smoothies. Juicing carrots is also a nice idea, but that may cost you a lot of nutritious fibres.





2. Spinach





The leafy greens are brimming with vital antioxidants and minerals. Spinach is enriched with vitamin K, vitamin A, iron, potassium and folate. It is low on carbohydrates and high on protein, which makes it an ideal veggie for weight loss. It is also tremendously low in calories; a 30 gram serving of spinach has only 7 calories. Spinach is a highly versatile veggie, you can blend them in smoothies, have them in soups, salads or stir-fry. Many nutritionists say that it is best to consume cooked spinach as it increases the bio-availability of nutrients.





3. Radishes





Radish or mooli is a popular winter vegetable in India. The crunchy veggie with a strong flavour, is used to make pickles, parathas and salads. Radishes are useful in soothing coughs, cold and also fight hypertension. It is packed with potassium, magnesium and B vitamins too. Radishes contain only 16 calories per 100 grams.





Include these foods in your daily diet and see the effect yourself.





