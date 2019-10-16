Weight Loss: 4 Healthy Banana Recipes You Can Make In 20 Minutes 

Banana's high fibre content, may help keep you full for a long spell

Let's admit it, easy-to-peel, easy to eat, banana is a gift to mankind. It's a good thing that the fruit is so dense in nutrients too! Banana is replete with potassium, which helps negate the ill-effects of sodium and also keeps blood pressure stable. It is also a good source of calcium, folate, niacin, riboflavin, B6 and magnesium too. Banana's high fibre content may help keep you full for long, aid digestion and boost your heart health too. A rich source of iron, bananas also help fight anaemia.





Bananas are fairly versatile too, you can use them in curries, smoothies, salads and what not! If you are feeling too experimental today, or have too many bananas, or are simply a fan of the mushy fruit; we have some quick and healthy recipes that you can try today!





1. Strawberry Banana Smoothie





Thick, lush and packed with antioxidants, this smoothie is ideal for mid-meal cravings. Dense with the goodness of strawberry, banana and yogurt, this sweet and tarty delight could prove to be a healthy addition to your weight-loss diet.





2. Banana Almond Porridge

Breakfast is said to be the most important meal of the day. It kick-starts your metabolism. Skipping breakfast has been linked to increased weight gain. This creamy and nutty porridge may be the ideal start to your day. It is rich in fibre, which helps keep you full. If you feel full, you are less likely to binge into anything fried and fattening, thus aiding weight-loss.





3. Banana Pancakes





Who does not like soft and fluffy pancakes, right at the start of the day? This recipe is a great mix of taste and nutrition. Rolled oats, milk, spinach, banana, eggs and cinnamon, the ingredients used in the pancake are all weight-loss friendly and healthful.





4. Banana Walnut Lassi





In addition to being creamy, nutty and utterly delectable, this lassi is also a treasure trove of protein. Yes, you heard us. Milk, flaxseeds, almonds walnuts are some of the protein-rich elements of the beverage. The recipe also does not use sugar, but much healthy alternative in honey. Honey is a good source of vital antioxidants, it is also helpful in maintaining weight.





We told you banana is one such ingredient that could spruce up your meal experience in a jiffy. Try these recipes at home and go bananas!







