5 Delicious Spinach Recipes You May Include In Your Weight Loss Diet

Let's admit it, many of us may have had a love-hate relationship with spinach while growing up but all of us knew how important it was for us, even when we were little kids. Such has been the importance of spinach (or palak) in India - this is perhaps why we have endless preparations in which we use spinach abundantly. From curries and raita to khichdi and kofta, you can sneak spinach just about anywhere!





Packed with antioxidants and flavonoids, spinach can do wonders for your skin, heart and overall health. It is a treasure trove of vitamins and minerals. Spinach is rich in iron, calcium, magnesium, potassium, vitamin K, B6, B9, and E. Spinach is fairly easy to cook with. Spinach is packed with fibre that helps induce satiety, which in turn aides weight loss. According to book, Healing Foods, by DK Publishing House, "...while raw spinach is nutritious, cooked spinach even more so. Its iron content is more available and it provides considerably larger amounts of beta-carotene, lutein, vitamins, and minerals." When eating raw, serve with a citrus dressing for better absorption of iron and calcium from the leaves.





Spinach For Weight Loss: Here are some lip-smacking recipes that would make you look at spinach in a whole new light.

Healthy, filling and oh-so-yummy, these creps are ideal for a Sunday brunch. Crepes packed with the goodness of spinach and feta cheese; see how your little fussy-eaters embrace this snack.

The soothing soup is ideal for days you feel like eating something light but are also craving flavour. Shorba is a thin Mughlai soup that is tempered with a variety of herbs and spices. This warm and comforting packs the goodness of lentils, spinach, ginger-garlic and mild spices.





Ditch your carb-dense and high-fat potato chips and munch on these crispy treats instead. It is smoky, and the dish also has a lovely crunch. Served with fresh red chilli, this snack is sure to keep those unhealthy cravings at bay.





Baked dishes are a good bet for weight loss since they save you many calories that you are much likely to find in fried food. This sumptuous baked dish has a good amount of butter, cheese and cream, which makes it an ideal cheat meal for dieters who are craving flavour but do not want to tuck into pakodasand pizzas either. Mushrooms and spinach sauteed together in butter, topped with tomato slices and grated cheese. A must try!





Raita and Indian summers share an inseparable bond. Raita can be fruity, spicy, or sweet. Ditch the regular moong dal boondi, and add some spinach leaves to this yogurt summer staple. You can serve spinach raita with pulao, biryani and dal roti.





