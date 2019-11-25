Weight Loss: Amla Juice May Help You Lose Extra Weight Naturally; Here’s Why

Amla juice can provide many health benefits including weight management.

Amla has long been used as a natural ingredient in innumerable home remedies for combating common ailments and boosting skin and hair health. Amla, also known as Indian gooseberry, is prized for its high nutritional value and medicinal properties. Indian households use it for various healing purposes, ranging from digestive issues to hair growth. Since, it's a tad too bitter for a normal palate, many people make pickle or murabba out of it, or make amla tea and sweeten it with sugar or honey. Amla can be consumed in powdered form, or eaten raw; and to avoid its sour taste, it can be juiced as well.





Like it or hate it, but you can't ignore the various benefits amla brings to us. Did you know amla juice is an excellent food for weight management? That's right! Amla, with all its nutrients, can be very effective in bringing about weight loss, that too in a healthy way. If you are wondering what makes amla juice so great for weight loss; here we list it all down for you.





Weight loss: Amla juice may help in weight control

Amla Juice For Weight Loss:

Rich in fibre

We all know how foods with high fibre content can help shed extra weight. Fibre induces a sense of satiety and prevents overeating.





Boosts metabolism

Amla juice has a definitive alkaline nature that helps in strengthening the digestive system by turning the calories in foods that we eat into energy, thus improving metabolism of the body.





Prevents Obesity

Amla juice contains hypolipidaemic elements that fight the symptoms of fatty liver and high cholesterol, and other issues that may cause obesity.





Fights Diabetes

Chromium present in amla is known to regulate blood sugar level, which reduces the risk of diabetes-induced weight gain.





Flushes Out The Toxins

Detoxification is an important step in weight loss process. Amla is a rich source of vitamin C and other antioxidant compounds that keep free radicals at bay and take care of general bodily health.





Weight loss tips: Drink small amount of amla juice daily for weight loss







How To Use Amla Juice For Weight Loss

Since not everyone can eat amla in its raw form, the most popular way of using the fruit for weight loss is by juicing it. Nutritionists suggest mixing two tablespoons of amla juice in a glass of lukewarm water and having it every day in the morning on an empty stomach.





Making this small change in your daily routine could bring a sea of change in your health and may take you closer towards your fitness goals. Do try amla juice for effective weight loss.





