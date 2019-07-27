Weight Loss Diet: This Protein-Rich Chicken Salad Is Perfect For Dieters

Protein-Rich Chicken Salad For Weight Loss

Highlights Proteins are essential for healthy weight loss

Chicken is one of the most popular high-protein foods

This chicken salad is an ideal weight loss-friendly meal

If you are trying to lose weight, you must be advised to follow a healthy diet in tandem with an active physical workout routine. To facilitate a smooth exercise regime, it's important to consume foods rich in proteins. Protein helps in building lean body mass. The nutrient also keeps the stomach full for a longer time and reduces hunger cravings by a substantial rate. Proteins require a great amount of calories to metabolise them. Hence, consuming proteins burns more calories by accelerating the metabolism of the body. That's not all; protein also repairs tired muscles and tissues after a heavy workout session, ensuring speedy recovery of all body parts.





Protein-Rich Chicken For Weight Loss

There are many foods available that are rich in proteins and boost weight loss. Chicken is considered to be one of those foods that contain the most amounts of proteins.





It is also low in calories as compared to other red meats like mutton and beef.





It has negligible content of carbohydrates but provides immense energy to the body. A 100gm serving of chicken will give you around 150 Kcal, as per the nutrition data provided by United States Department Of Agriculture (USDA).





It is also fairly rich in other nutrients like phosphorus, selenium, folate and potassium.





Since, chicken also contains some quantity of fats, it is important to consume it in moderation and combine it with low-cal, low-fat foods.'

(Also Read: Amritsari Chicken Masala Recipe)





Chicken is rich is proteins and low in carbohydrates





Chicken Salad For Weight Loss

Here's a recipe of a stellar chicken salad which will not set back your weight loss goals; in fact, it will help you keep your weight in check. Chicken Minced Salad is a great meal to include in your weight loss diet. Minced chicken is combined with nutrients-laden vegetables like carrots, green onions and cabbage; and enhanced by a host of spices like ginger and red pepper. Peanut butter, another full-of-health and weight-friendly food is added to the dish to lend a distinct, nutty flavour. Sweet chilli sauce and soy sauce add in some tart and sour flavour to bring in complexity of flavours and make this salad a completely mouth-watering meal.





Don't wait. Check out this amazing recipe of Minced Chicken Salad here now and include it in your dinner routine to hog your way to shedding kilos.





(Also Read: Protein-Rich Pulav For Weight Loss)





Since, our body's digestion system is weakest at night, you should eat only light but fulfilling meals. This light yet yummy salad fits the bill perfectly. Do try this easy-to-make, protein-rich chicken recipe at home for healthy weight loss.







(This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.)



