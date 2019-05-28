Weight Loss: Eat This Low-Cal, High-Protein Dish If You Are On A Diet

Weight loss diet: Soya Chunks Salad

Low-fat diet is creating a buzz these days in the world of health and nutrition. Those wanting to lose weight quickly are advised to switch to foods with fewer calories. The logic behind this is that when foods with low calories are consumed, the body ends up burning existing calories to digest these foods, hence losing weight in the process. While this may prove beneficial in getting rid of those extra pounds, it may sap the body of energy because calories amount to energy. To overcome this problem, foods rich in proteins should be eaten in tandem, to regain the lost energy. Proteins are known to replenish and energise the body and also enabling it to undergo rigorous exercise routine while preventing a feeling of lethargy.







For people on a diet and also working out regularly, the dilemma of 'what to eat and what not to eat' always prevails. Here, we help you with a great recipe of a weight loss-friendly dish made with low-calorie, high-protein soya chunks. Soya chunks are made from soybean, which is popularly known as vegetarian meat for its high-protein content, fibrous texture and meaty taste. A 100 gms serving of soybean can fulfil around 70% of daily protein needs of the body. Not just proteins, soybean also bristles with vitamins and minerals like iron, potassium and calcium.

1.5 cups soya chunks

1 carrot

1 capsicum

Half cup corns

5-6 broccoli florets

2 lettuce leaves

1 cucumber

1 tomato

2 cups hung curd

Half cup olives

Half cup pomegranate seeds

2 tablespoons olive oil

Salt and pepper to taste







1. Chop all the vegetables coarsely.





2. Heat oil in a pan and stir-fry corns, onions, soya chunks, capsicum and broccoli for 5-10 minutes, till they wilt and change their colour to mild brown. Keep them aside and wait for them to cool down.





Soya salad with healthy vegetables like broccoli make for a nutritious meal





3. In a large bowl, combine all the vegetables. Add salt, black pepper and mix well.





4. In another bowl, combine hung curd, olive oil and a pinch of salt. Whip it to make a thick but smooth paste.





5. Pour the dressing over the vegetables, sprinkle pomegranate seeds and olives, and your salad is ready.







The crunchiness of stir-fried veggies with fresh cucumber, tomatoes, lettuce and carrots create a dramatic medley of textures. The hung curd dressing adds in the desired creaminess while eliminating the use of mayonnaise or other calorie-laden creamy foods. Of course, the smattering of pomegranate and olives rounds up the dish with a dab of sweetness and tanginess. This healthful soya salad is all you need to feed your hungry stomach without any worry of taking in excessive calories.







