Did You Know? These Plant-Based Foods Contain Essential Vitamins B6 And B9

It is often said that a balanced diet is key to good health. However, this aphorism proves to be a Herculean task in execution. Most nutrients are found in abundance in the Indian vegetarian diet, but when it comes to a few essential micronutrients, our diet is largely deficient. There are a number of plant-based foods that can be had every day rather than resorting to vitamin supplements to get these nutrients. These are regular food items which we often include in our diet, but we tend to underestimate their nutritional benefit in terms of vitamins and minerals.





Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) recently shared some foods that are rich in Vitamins B6 and B9. Take a look:





Vitamin B6 or Pyridoxine is an essential vitamin which helps in maintaining organ health and vital bodily functions. It also helps in reducing inflammation and aiding digestive processes. According to FSSAI, there are a number of dals such as Masoor and green MoongDal which are enriched with this vitamin. Ginger and garlic, which are two vital condiments used in everyday cooking, also contain good amounts of Vitamin B6. If you are a rice-lover, try making brown rice instead of the white one for an additional dose of the vitamin. Similarly, even the humble methi seeds can help you get your daily dose of the vitamin.





Vitamin B9, also known as folic acid or folate, is also an extremely useful nutrient for the human body. It may improve metabolism and also help the body in production of red blood cells. Here are some foods that FSSAI has suggested to give the body a good amount of Vitamin B9.





Legumes, again, are a great source of Vitamin B9. Thus, incorporating different kinds of lentils in the diet can be beneficial for inclusion of Vitamin B9. Rajma and soybean in particular contain generous amounts of the essential nutrient. Apart from this, fresh vegetables such as capsicum, beetroot and peas also help in maintaining Vitamin B9 levels in the body.





So, bust the myth that plant-based foods do not contain the essential nutrients and micronutrients. Inculcate these healthy foods in your diet and you will surely see the difference!







