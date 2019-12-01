Weight Loss: Make Protein-Rich Thai Grilled Chicken At Home With This Recipe Video

Chicken is extremely rich in proteins and considerably low in carbohydrates.

Protein constitutes one of the most important parts of a weight loss diet. And, what is that one common food that most of us eat to get our fill of proteins? It's easy - chicken. Whether you are trying to lose weight or dreaming of a fitter and stronger body, chicken is one food that could come to great help. Chicken is extremely rich in proteins and considerably low in carbohydrates, making it perfect for a healthy diet. And, if it is made without frying or cooking in oodles of oil, it's even better!





This recipe of Thai grilled chicken is healthy, tasty and easy-to-make. You can call it grilled, roasted, barbequed or tandoori chicken. The only difference in this dish is that it contains Thai red curry paste, which brings a refreshing hint of Thai flavours in our regular tandoori chicken. So, if you are ever left with some Thai curry paste after making Thai curry, use it to make this delicious dish.





The recipe video was posted on the YouTube channel 'Headbanger's Kitchen' by chef and food vlogger Sahil Makhija. He calls this recipe a 'Keto recipe' because it contains reams of proteins from chicken and some fat from full-fat yogurt. But, you can use low-fat curd instead if you are not following Keto diet for weight loss. This is a classic mix-up of Indian and Thai flavours that will make for a great lunch or dinner option and may help you achieve your weight loss goals.

Watch Recipe Video Of Thai Grilled Chicken Here -

(Also Read: Easy, Healthy Low-Fat Pepper Chicken Recipe For Weight Loss)













