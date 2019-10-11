Watch: How To Make Keto-Friendly Chilli Chicken At Home (Recipe Video Inside)

Keto-friendly chilli chicken is easy to make

Highlights This chilli chicken dish is perfect for keto diet

This dry and spicy chicken dish is made with boneless chicken pieces

This dish provides only three grams of carbs per serving.

Chinese food is popular all over the world. But, what we really get in our country is more of Indian-Chinese fusion rather than authentic Chinese food. Nevertheless, we love those ‘Indianised' noodles, manchurian, spring rolls and chilli chicken. For the starters, chilli chicken is one of the most preferred dishes. There's nothing like starting our meal at restaurants with a plateful of crispy chilli chicken. Chicken is packed with proteins, which makes it an ideal food for weight loss. Since, it is also relatively low in carbohydrates, chicken is also a great addition to ketogenic diet, which includes high proteins and fats and excludes carbs. This chilli chicken dish is perfect to make if you are following keto diet for weight loss.





This dry and spicy chicken dish is made with bite-sized pieces of boneless chicken legs. You can also use chicken breast for it but it is not advisable as chicken breast tends to dry up fast. And, we want our chicken chunks to be crunchy from the outside but juicy on the inside!





Food vlogger Sahil Makhija shows how to make this keto dish in a recipe video posted on YouTube channel ‘Headbanger's Kitchen'. Chicken pieces are marinated with chilli sauce, white vinegar, sesame oil, soy sauce and a mix of spices. The marinated chicken pieces are cooked in olive oil with onions, bell peppers, green chillies, ginger and garlic. This dish provides only three grams of carbs per serving. If you don't want any carbs in your meal, then you can make this without the bell peppers and soy sauce.

Watch the recipe video of keto-friendly chilli chicken here -

