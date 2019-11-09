SEARCH
Indian Cooking Tips: How To Make Restaurant-Style Tandoori Chicken At Home 

Tandoori chicken is a crown jewel of every North Indian restaurant menu, it is one of the first things in our mind to order in, each time we are craving North Indian food.

Tandoori chicken can easily be made at home too.

Highlights
  • You will find Tandoori chicken in every North Indian restaurant
  • The chicken delicacy is made in big clay/metallic ovens
  • Tandoori chicken can be prepared at home too

Spicy, flavourful and succulent-that's how we like our tandoori chicken. If you've come up north, you must be privy to the hype that surrounds the dish. It is a crown jewel of every North Indian restaurant menu, it is one of the first things in our mind to order in, each time we are craving ‘North Indian food'. Tandoor, traditionally refers to a cylindrical clay or metal oven  and ‘Tandoori' refers to anything that has been cooked in tandoor. According to legends, the nomads of yore would dig up a pit in any land they found suitable and start cooking their meat and wild vegetables using some coal, the idea of tandoori cuisine has been borrowed from here. Tandoori chicken is said to have been popularized by Kundan Lal, who also happens to be the inventor of butter chicken as per many. 

Tandoori chicken can easily be made at home too. And guess what, you do not even need the big, traditional tandoor to make them.With the help of this recipe, you can recreate the restaurant-style magic at home. You can savour this delicacy stand-alone. Sprinkle some chaat masala on top and a squeeze of lemon to go with it. You can also pair it with mint chutney, roti or naan. 

Here's the recipe video of tandoori chicken on our YouTube channel NDTV Food. Try making it at home and let us know how you liked it!

