When we think of protein-rich food, all that comes to our mind is chicken, mutton and other kinds of meats. But, as vegetarians, we can't have these sources of proteins in our weight loss diet. We all have learnt in school that proteins are the building blocks of life, therefore it is crucial to have proteins in our daily diet. But how can vegetarians have the same intake of proteins without eating meat? By choosing high-protein vegetarian foods! Shedding a few kilos is always a task, but losing weight without losing our strength is what's more complicated. In that spirit, we have shortlisted high protein, vegetarian salads that may help you reach your weight loss goals.











Here Are 5 High-Protein, Veg Salad Recipes:

1. Mixed Bean Salad







Beans and pulses are known to be amazing sources of proteins! So, if you have rajma, hara channa and black-eyed beans in your pantry, you can easily whip up this high-protein salad at home. The dressing has lemon, basil, garlic, pepper and salt.











Click here for the full recipe for Mixed Bean Salad.

2. Paneer And Kheera Salad







Who doesn't love eating paneer?! Why not add to our salads and make them extra delicious and nutritious? In this salad, all you have to do is toss around paneer, cucumber and tomatoes in honey, lemon juice, pepper and salt.











Click here for the full recipe for Paneer And Kheera Salad.





3. Chickpea And Spinach Salad







This salad is loaded with not one but two high-protein ingredients – spinach and chickpeas. This tangy and refreshing salad has lime, mint leaves and cumin elevating the natural flavours of the spinach leaves and chickpea.











Click here for the full recipe for Chickpea And Spinach Salad.

4. Mexican Quinoa Salad







Offering the best flavours of Mexican cuisine, this salad gives a delicious spin to quinoa. This salad is made with quinoa, foxtail, kidney beans, and crunchy vegetables and bathed in a yummy cilantro-lime dressing.











Click here for the full recipe for Mexican Quinoa Salad.





5. Tofu And Chickpea Salad







Tofu is a soy-based ingredient that is extremely popular for its high protein content. This salad comes with tofu as well as chickpea, giving twice the amount of proteins in a meal. The best part is that you can make this salad quickly.











Click here for the full recipe for Tofu And Chickpea Salad.

Try out these veg, high-protein salads and let us know winch one is your favourite in the comments section below!