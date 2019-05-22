Weight Loss: Start Your Day With This High-Fibre Breakfast Dish To Lose Quick Kilos

What you eat in the morning defines a lot how your day is going to be like

What we eat on a daily basis has a direct impact on our overall health. In order to maintain a healthy body weight and sound mind, it gets imperative to consume a diet that is devoid of fattening foods and instead rich in essential nutritional components like fibre, protein, vitamins and minerals. If you've been feeling lately that you're not getting that right nutrition in your body, which may further lead to weight gain and other lifestyle diseases, then it is time for you to make some dietary tweaks.



As per various health experts, breakfast is an important meal of the day. What you eat in the morning defines a lot how your day is going to be like; meaning if your breakfast meal is full of fibre- and protein-rich foods, you will more likely feel full till you plan your next meal. Therefore, instead of having heavy and greasy breakfasts, try kick-starting your day with healthy and filling food like poha. Poha is a popular breakfast recipe that is prepared in most Indian households. A lot of people experiment with different vegetables while making this delight in order to take up its nutritional value; however, to make it even more weight loss-friendly, Mumbai-based Chef Ananya Banerjee, has shared a recipe of steamed version of poha on her YouTube channel.





Poha has gained a lot of traction as a breakfast food item across the country for quite some time now. In parts of Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan, poha (or chidwa) is savoured with spicy bhujia or with sugary jalebis. Whereas, in Maharashtra, potato bits are added to the poha along with peanuts. All these additions, undoubtedly add more flavour to poha, but adding potatoes increase the calorie count of the dish.



The recipe shared by Chef Ananya is perfect for the ones who are looking to lose weight for two major reasons. First, poha is itself so filling yet low in calories. Eating poha in breakfast is a good way to ensure that you are full till longer hours; this would further keep you from bingeing on fattening foods. Second, steaming the poha makes it healthier by reducing the potential calorie load, which would have otherwise been there if it was sautéed in oil.



To make this weight loss recipe healthier, you may customise it a bit by throwing in fibre-rich vegetables like peas and green beans. You can add veggies while preparing the tadka and later mix them with the steamed poha.



Squeeze in some lemon and relish poha with a perfect tang. Try this recipe at home and share your feedback in the comments section below.







