Weight Loss: Try This Protein-Packed Breakfast To Lose Those Extra Pounds

There is no dearth of tasty and healthy breakfast options out there. People who are on a weight loss spree often include various fibre-rich and protein-rich foods in their diet in an attempt to lose extra kilos. However, most of them fail to see effective results as they are either not eating those foods at the right time or in the right manner. If you are looking for effective and efficient weight loss, make sure you are eating protein-rich dishes in your breakfast. Why, you ask? In morning, our body's metabolism rate is the highest and a healthy metabolism is crucial to burn more calories. Other than this, various studies have found that including protein in your breakfast could help you eat lesser during rest of the day.



One such protein-rich breakfast that could help you go a step ahead in meeting your weight loss goals is pesarattu dosa. Mumbai-based YouTuber Alpa Modi, on her YouTube Channel 'Something's Cooking With Alpa', has shared an amazing recipe of pesarattu dosa, wherein she has used protein-rich moong dal and iron-rich spinach to make this healthy recipe.



To prepare the batter for this protein-rich dosa, you will need soaked moong dal (green gram), spinach, and soaked rice. Add all these ingredients to a blender and blend till a smooth batter is attained. You may also add onion and ginger to the batter to take the nutritional value of this dish a notch higher. Serve it with coriander chutney and it will be a perfect combination of taste and health.



So, the next time you're confused about what to prepare for breakfast while on a weight loss mission, try this protein-rich breakfast recipe.



How To Make Protein-Rich Pesarattu Dosa At Home:











