Weight Loss: These Pear-Based Drinks Will Help You Reach Your Fitness Goals

Every season has that one fruit that comes with a bang and vanishes as soon as the season ends. With the summers nearing end and paving way for cooler days, pears are making inroads into our kitchens. Fruits are best had when they are in season. They are fresh and potent and provide the maximum amount of nutrients. Pear is a juicy, flavoursome fruit which is prized for its nutritional qualities. It is a low calorie fruit, which is great for a weight loss diet. Due to its high-fibre content, it heightens the satiety level and prevents overeating. A medium-sized pear provides as much as 6 grams of fibre. Another noteworthy quality of pear is that it has high water content. Around 84 per cent of the fruit is water! No wonder, pear is considered one of the best foods for weight loss.





Not just weight loss, pear provides many other health benefits too. According to the book 'Healing Foods' by DK Publishing House, ‘Pear is a cool, uplifting, low-allergy fruit and excellent source of water soluble fibre. It contains beta-carotene and B vitamins in large amount, and some level of copper, phosphorous, potassium and other essential elements."





Pear tastes delicious and is best eaten straight by biting into it. But, there are many people who like their fruits in their juiced form. For them, here are some recipes of drinks made with pear that are delicious, refreshing and health-giving.

Pears are remarkably nutritious and have some great health benefits







1.Pear Smoothie with Spinach, Celery and Ginger

This power-packet smoothie is enough to fuel your body with vitamins and minerals from spinach and celery. Ginger is full of antioxidants that will build up your immunity and protect you from common flu. Peel and cut pear into small pieces. Boil spinach separately and cut into small pieces along with celery. Blend all the ingredients with yogurt and honey, and treat yourself to a wholesome pear smoothie.











2.Pear Sangria

Unwind with this smooth and exotic cocktail made with red wine, pear slices, berries, grape juice and some basil leaves. Serve this drink at a social gathering you host and liven up everyone's mood.











3.Fresh Pear Juice With Apple and Pineapple

Needless to explain, juice all these wonderful fruits together in a blender or juicer/mixer. Add a dash of black salt and gulp down this inviting drink.





Due to soft texture of a pear, it can be easily juiced and mixed with other foods. Stock up on this amazing fruit and treat yourself with some delish weight loss-friendly pear drinks this season.













