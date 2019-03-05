Weight Loss: This 3-Ingredient Protein-Rich Drink May Help You Cut Belly Fat

If weight loss is on your mind, then read on. There is absolutely no dearth of weight-loss-friendly foods and drinks in the market. While most of them claim to help you shed quick kilos, one needs to understand that weight loss is not a quick and easy feat. It doesn't take place overnight. It requires constant monitoring of diet along with a dedicated workout schedule. However, a few diet tweaks could help you go a long way in meeting your weight loss goals.



If you are trying to lose weight, then you must know the importance of including protein in your weight loss diet. Protein is essential for weight loss as it helps keep you full for a longer spell, further keeping away untimely hunger pangs; this would save you from bingeing on other fattening foods. For instance, drinking this protein-rich drink once a day may help accelerate the pace of your weight loss programme. Prepared using just three ingredients, this protein-rich drink would not only keep your tummy full for a long time, but would also give a boost to your immunity.



The three ingredients that go in making of this drink are chia seeds, lemon and honey. One of the best plant-based sources of protein is chia seeds, which helps in boosting digestion as well. Digestion is a key for efficient and effective weight loss. According to the book 'Healing Foods' by DK Publishing House, "The mucilaginous (gum-like) fibre in chia seeds promotes bowel regularity and helps stabilise blood sugar levels, further promoting gut health."



All you need is a half tsp chia seeds, 1 or 1 1/2 cups water, 1 tsp honey and 1 tsp lemon juice. Just take a bowl and add water to it. Now, add chia seeds to the bowl and keep the bowl aside for 30-45 minutes. Meanwhile, the chia seeds would attain a gel-like consistency after getting soaked in water. Now, squeeze in honey and lemon in the bowl and mix all the ingredients together. Add some more water to it, and voila! Your protein-rich drink is ready to be savoured.



Chia seeds are also quite calcium-dense and its soluble fibres are sure to complement your weight loss plan. Add these wonder seeds to your diet in the form of this healthy drink and let us know how it worked for you in the comments section below.



Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

