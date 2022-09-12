Many people around the world want to lose weight. They exercise for endless hours and try to control their diets. Because of this, more and more people are turning to low-fat eating plans and boosting their fibre intake through fruits and leafy vegetables to lose those extra pounds. And including salads in your diet is the best approach to start eating healthily. Now we know that salads sound boring to many of you, but they don't always have to be. In fact, you can choose to add various flavours, herbs, spices, and dressings to your salad mix and take it a notch up! So, if you also want a healthy and delicious salad, here we bring you the recipe for a quick and easy apple salad!











Apples are tasty and healthy and may even keep the doctor away with their amazing health benefits. They are known to be rich in pectin fibre and may help increase metabolic rates, support heart health, and control the body's blood sugar levels. Additionally, they are a rich source of vitamins and minerals that support strong bones, teeth, and skin. Vitamin C is also abundant in this fruit! So with such amazing health benefits, you should surely try making a yummy apple salad!

The apple salad recipe that we brought you today also has the goodness of carrots, radishes, mint, and a dressing made with different ingredients. Check out the recipe below:





Apple Salad Recipe: Here's How To Make Apple Salad







Slice apples thinly and peel the carrots and radishes. Place aside in a big bowl. Mix vinegar, honey, mustard, salt, and pepper in a small bowl. Add to apples. Gently toss with raisins, parsley, and mint. Just before serving, whisk in the oil gradually. Toss the salad with the dressing and top with sesame seeds. Serve and enjoy!











For the full recipe of this delight, click here.











Make this apple salad, and let us know how it turned out for you!