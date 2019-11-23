Weight Loss: This 4-Ingredient Apple Salad May Help You Lose Weight

Another healthy addition to this salad is that of walnuts and pine nuts.

If you're someone who is looking to shed those extra kilos, you'd be aware about certain fad diets that are doing rounds in the health and nutrition circuit lately. While most of these fad diets are said to show quick results, they tend to lose their essence with time and fail to provide the body with long-term benefits. To lose weight in an effective and efficient way, it gets imperative to eat a healthy and balanced diet along with following a dedicated work-out regimen. A combination of these two could help you go a long way in achieving your weight loss goals.





To help you with the diet part, we bring to you an easy-to-make weight-loss-friendly recipe that is a perfect combo of taste and health. Wondering what it is? It's the 4-ingredient apple salad for weight loss. Apple is that one juicy and crunchy versatile fruit that you need to include in your diet today for its healthful benefits. According to the book, 'Healing Foods' by DK Publishing House, "Apples are high in fibre that boost metabolic levels, help improve heart health and even regulate body's blood sugar levels by regulating the release of sugar. The pectin fibre present in apples and antioxidant polyphenols reduce levels of unhealthy LDL cholesterol."





(Also Read: Apple Tea: Weight Loss Benefits And How To Make It At Home!)





Apple is that one juicy and crunchy versatile fruit that you need to include in your diet today

Another healthy addition to this salad is that of walnuts and pine nuts, both of which are brimming with nutrition. Walnuts are an excellent source of omega-3 fatty acid or polyunsaturated fatty acid. Other than this, its high protein and fibre content helps facilitate weight loss. When it comes to pine nuts, they are considered great for dieters; thanks to the presence of Pinolenic Acid. It is known to help stimulate the intestine to produce a particular hormone that signals the brain to turn off the 'hungry mode'. However, one must practice moderation as excess of anything could turn out to be bad for overall health.





Salad For Weight Loss: Here's How You Can Make 4-Ingredient Apple Salad At Home:

Ingredients:





Apple - 2-medium sized

Walnuts - handful

Pine Nuts - handful

Balsamic vinegar - 2-3 tbsp





Method:





To begin with, chop the apples into fine cubes and add them to the bowl.

Add walnuts and pine nuts to the bowl along with balsamic vinegar and give all the ingredients a nice mix.

Keep the bowl in the refrigerator for 5 minutes and serve cold.





So think no further and make this healthy addition to your weight loss diet. Do consult a certified dietitian or nutritionist before making any major alterations in your diet.







(This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.)



