If you have begun your weight loss journey, then till now, we are sure that you must have made tons of changes in your lifestyle. You are suddenly surrounded by all things healthy- from a daily workout, a new diet, detox recipes, and whatnot. And when that happens, most of us start to feel overwhelmed since it is not easy to make lifestyle changes. But your weight loss journey need not be so difficult. You can easily manage this at your own pace by slowly learning new ways and recipes to lose weight. And to make it slightly easier for you, here we are to help you with some weight loss-friendly recipes. This time, we bring you a new twist to regular idlis by making them from sprouts! Yes, you heard us. Sprouts idlis are a healthy and nutritious dish that can aid in your weight loss.





In this recipe of sprouts idli, we have given the classic urad dal idli batter a twist by making it from sprouts. This recipe is simple to make. All you need to do is replace a few ingredients, and yummy idlis will be ready in no time. You can pair these idlis with sambhar and chutneys to turn it into a south Indian spread. Find the full recipe below:

Sprouts Idli Recipe: Here's How To Make Sprouts Idli

Soak moong dal sprouts and chana dal for at least four hours in water. Drain excess water and make a paste in a grinder. Put the paste in a bowl with curd and salt. Allow it to rest. Meanwhile, cook ginger-garlic paste, green chillies, curry leaves, carrots, and peas in a pan. Add half teaspoon of salt to the mixture. Toss the masala tempering into the moong dal batter with some fruit salt. Steam the idlis and enjoy at any time!

For the full recipe of sprouts idli, click here.





Make this delicious weight loss-friendly delight and let us know how you liked it.