Watch: How To Make Idli 65 - Give Your Leftover Idlis A Tantalising Twist With This Amazing Recipe

It follows the same procedure as Chicken 65 (chicken replaced with idli)

Idli 65 is an appetising veg version of the popular South Indian snack

Leftover food is a very common affair in almost every household. Be it a bowl of dal or a roti or two, we always tend to prepare some extra food without even realising that they might end up in dustbin. One of the main issues with leftover food is that many of us do not like repeating the same dish again the next day. But wasting food is a terrible idea! Instead, one can always go creative and recycle the food in the yummiest possible way, without making it dull and monotonous.





Keeping this in mind, we bring a super delicious idli 65 recipe that can be prepared with the extra idlis from your breakfast. This unique recipe gives a vegetarian twist to the popular South Indian snack - Chicken 65. For the unversed, this classic dish includes deep fried, juicy chicken pieces coated with a pool of spices like minced garlic cloves, curry leaves, red chilli paste et all. One of the most common appetisers among the non-vegetarians, this dish is ideal for every spice-lover.





Idli 65 Recipe | How To Make Idli 65:

This recipe, shared by vlogger Ananya Banerjee on her YouTube channel 'The Saree Chef', follows the same procedure by replacing the chicken pieces with idlis. Here, the idlis are cut into pieces, coated with a spicy corn-flour batter and deep fried until golden brown in colour. Now, all you need to do is prepare a tadka with curry leaves, whole red chilli, mustard seeds etc and add to the crispy fried idlis. And an appetising plate of idli 65 is ready to relish.

What are you waiting for? Prepare it today and treat your family with a unique snack in the evening. Bon Appetite!





Watch: Here's The Recipe Video Of Idli 65:

