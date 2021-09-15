Soft, fluffy and steamy are all the things that describe this food - can you guess what it is?! Well, if your first thought is idli, then you are right! Idli has long been a part of our comfort food list and never disappoints us. This dish can easily be found with street vendors, restaurants and one can make it at home also with everyday ingredients. However, when cooking idli at home, it can take hours to soak the dals and finally ferment the batter over the day. So, if you want to make your work easy and quick, we bring you a recipe of delicious poha idli!





The poha idli is simple to make and has a fluffy texture, just like the regular rice idli. You can quickly whip up the batter of poha idli with everyday home ingredients, and trust us, once you make this recipe, you will keep coming back to it! Pair this delicious idli with coconut chutney and sambar to enjoy a quick south Indian meal.

Here Is The Recipe of Poha Idli | Poha Idli Recipe

To make this dish, first, grind the poha in a powder form. To this, add one cup of curd and combine both. Now add rice rava in batches and keep mixing the batter. Make sure no lumps are formed. Next, add salt and water to form an idli batter-like consistency. Cover this batter and let it ferment for 30 minutes or until the rava absorbs the water.

If the batter looks dry, add some more water and mix. Just before cooking, add the fruit salt and pour the batter into the idli maker. Steam till cooked. Once done, enjoy your yummy idlis!





For the full recipe of poha idli, click here.





Make this easy and scrumptious idli, and let us know how you liked the taste of it!