Weight Loss: This Unique Hummus Recipe Is A Delish Blend Of Protein And Fibre!

Whoever said weight loss is a bland and boring affair, never really spent enough time in the kitchen to experiment. Our pantry is often loaded with ingredients that can be used in so many ways than one. Some of these ingredients may even make weight loss fun. Take, for instance, chickpeas. Although we love chane ki sabzi, one cannot deny that chickpeas are incredibly versatile in nature. If you are pressed for time and want to treat yourself with something nice and nutritious, you can always count on them. They are packed with protein, which helps induce fullness. If you feel full, you would naturally binge less, which may further help you in losing weight.





This chickpea and spinach hummus recipe by famous food blogger and YouTuber Manjula Jain is an ideal blend of protein and fibre. The recipe was posted on the YouTube Channel 'Manjula's Kitchen'. The hummus recipe can also be used as a sandwich spread. Its thick and rich consistency is sure to strike a chord with kids and adults, alike. In addition to protein-rich chickpeas, the spread also has a good dose of spinach. Spinach is high in fibre, which is also very crucial for sustainable weight loss.

To make the spread, you need a handful of ingredients like chickpeas, roasted sesame seeds, spinach leaves, olive oil and green chillies. All these ingredients are easily available across all major marts and supermarkets.





