Weight Loss Diet: Start Your Day With Spinach Kale Smoothie To Lose Weight (Watch Video)

Excessive eating may make you put on weight but there are some foods that could help you lose weight, even if you consume them in abundance. Green leafy vegetables like spinach and kale are among those foods that may help you achieve your fitness goals. These vegetables are super low in calories and fats, and are extremely filling, which means they will satiate you hunger without adding in extra calories. It's always best to feed your body with nutrient-dense foods right in the morning. As the digestive system works best in the morning, the body is able to process nutrients in a better way. Also, it gives you ample energy to carry on with the entire day ahead.



Even though it is recommended to eat your heaviest meal for breakfast, somehow, it is not easy to sit through a heavy meal at the start of the day. It is an ironical situation but we are sure it happens with many people. For them, smoothies come to the rescue. This spinach kale smoothie is the best thing you can have for breakfast. Apart from nutrient-dense spinach and kale, it also contains yogurt and cucumber, offering a mixed bag of wellness. All these foods contain many essential nutrients and their anti-oxidative properties keep your overall health in place.



This amazing smoothie recipe has been shared by food vlogger Manjula Jain, through a video on her YouTube channel 'Manjula's Kitchen'. Watch it here -







