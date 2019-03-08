Weight Loss: Try These 3 Delicious Fibre-Rich Breakfast Recipes To Cut Belly Fat

Are you looking to lose weight or to fit back in your all-time favourite party dress? If yes, then we're here to help. In order to live a healthy life, it is imperative to maintain a diet that is brimming with essential nutrition and packed with fibre and protein. Foods rich in fibre help promote digestion by adding bulk to the stool, further facilitating smooth bowel movement. Other than this, fibre-rich foods can induce a feeling of satiety, keeping your untimely hunger pangs at bay. So, if weight loss is on your mind lately, it is time you add more fibre-rich foods to your diet. Moreover, including them in your breakfast may boost your energy levels and metabolism, which is quite important for a healthy weight loss. A sluggish metabolism would only hamper your weight loss efforts.



So, look no further as we give you three delicious fibre-rich breakfast recipes that you can add to your daily breakfast menu. These dishes will not only keep you full for a longer time, but will also give you the energy you need to kick-start your day.







Fibre-Rich Breakfast Recipes To Cut Belly Fat:



Oats Poha



It's time to add some healthy spin in your regular poha recipe. How, you ask? Just add the goodness of oats to your poha recipe. Yes, you read that right! Oats are an excellent source of soluble and insoluble fibres that can up the nutritional value of poha to a great extent. While preparing the poha, add in oats just after you are done sauteing the veggies; and voila, your oats poha is ready to be served!



Sprouts



A bowlful of colourful sprouts can turn anybody's day upside down. All you need to do to make the bowl more appetising is just add in lemon and pepper dressing to it that will take the flavour game up to another level. Fibre-rich veggies like cucumber, tomatoes, onion and even lettuce complement well with the sprouts.







Vegetable Omelette



Omelette happens to be a staple breakfast dish for many. To make this protein-rich breakfast fibre-dense, all you need to do is to add some veggies like carrots, beans, green peas and spinach to it. All these veggies are brimming with fibre, both soluble and insoluble.



So, take some time out and prepare these healthy fibre-rich recipes and lose weight the healthy way.



Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.









