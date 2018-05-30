SEARCH

What Happens To Your Brain When You Quit Sugar?

   |  Updated: May 30, 2018 18:17 IST

Google Plus Reddit
What Happens To Your Brain When You Quit Sugar?
Highlights
  • Excessive sugar consumption may lead to many problems
  • Sugar can impact your brain system
  • Trick your brain better and quit sugar in a healthy way
Do you feel like ordering a dessert or two every day? Well, that's your brain instructing to act upon it; thanks to the addiction of sugar. Addiction to anything is bad, considering it may harm your health in the longer run. Excessive sugar consumption may lead to problems like metabolic dysfunction, liver problems, obesity, increased uric acid levels and others. Sweet foods are highly desirable due to the impact sugar has on the brain system known as mesolimbic dopamine system. Here's what you need to know about how your brain reacts to quitting sugar.

(Also Read -Is Brown Sugar Better than White Sugar? You Will be Surprised!)
 
sugar or saltSugar

What is Sugar Addiction?

Sometimes we have to give in to our sweet tooth cravings and enjoy chocolates, cakes, lollies, soft drinks or just about anything. Basically, sugar is almost equivalent to drugs that can be extremely addictive. Sweets can impact a system in brain known as mesolimbic dopamine system; the neurotransmitter dopamine is released by neurons in this system in response to savouring something sweet. Dopamine release leads to intense feelings of eating more sweets, which can further lead to more cravings and addiction. Sugar has addictive qualities and may lead to some withdrawal symptoms on quitting it.Dopamine has an essential role to play in the brain; it directs our attention towards something that gives pleasure, which can include tasty foods, desserts, et al. This means, our attention is drawn towards chocolates and cakes when we may not be necessarily hungry, further evoking cravings.

(Also Read -Is Quitting Sugar Completely A Healthy Option?)
 
girl having sweet
sweet tooth cravings

Quitting sugar may lead to withdrawal symptoms:

CommentsWhile some people may adjust to functioning without sugar, most have to deal with withdrawal symptoms that may affect your overall functioning. Here are a few withdrawal symptoms that you need to take care of:
  • Excessive and untimely cravings
  • Headaches
  • Bloating
  • Anxiety
  • Diarrhea
  • Nausea
  • Fatigue
  • Muscle aches
  • In some cases, depression
  • Hunger

Make sure you kick refined sugar out of your life and instead add more natural sugars like raw honey, jaggery and fruits in your diet. Eventually, your brain will get accustomed to the new changes and you will be able to trick your brain better and quit sugar in a healthy way.

For the latest food news, health tips and recipes, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and YouTube.
Tags:  SugarSugar AddictionHead Ache
Pomegranate Nutritional Value: Amazing Pomegranate Nutrition Facts And Health Benefits
Pomegranate Nutritional Value: Amazing Pomegranate Nutrition Facts And Health Benefits
#FoodFestivalAlert: Flavours Of Colombia At The Legendary Machan
#FoodFestivalAlert: Flavours Of Colombia At The Legendary Machan

Related Videos

Related Recipes

Advertisement
10Best Recipes
Latest Articles
Advertisement

Health

Beauty

Veg Recipes

Summer Recipes

Indian Recipes

Benefits

हिन्दी रेसिपीज़

© 2018 NDTV Convergence, All Rights Reserved.
 