What Happens To Your Brain When You Quit Sugar?

Highlights Excessive sugar consumption may lead to many problems

Sugar can impact your brain system

Trick your brain better and quit sugar in a healthy way

Sugar

sweet tooth cravings

Excessive and untimely cravings

Headaches

Bloating

Anxiety

Diarrhea

Nausea

Fatigue

Muscle aches

In some cases, depression

Hunger

(Also Read -Sometimes we have to give in to our sweet tooth cravings and enjoy chocolates, cakes, lollies, soft drinks or just about anything. Basically, sugar is almost equivalent to drugs that can be extremely addictive. Sweets can impact a system in brain known as mesolimbic dopamine system; the neurotransmitter dopamine is released by neurons in this system in response to savouring something sweet. Dopamine release leads to intense feelings of eating more sweets, which can further lead to more cravings and addiction. Sugar has addictive qualities and may lead to some withdrawal symptoms on quitting it.(Also Read - While some people may adjust to functioning without sugar, most have to deal with withdrawal symptoms that may affect your overall functioning. Here are a few withdrawal symptoms that you need to take care of:Make sure you kick refined sugar out of your life and instead add more natural sugars like raw honey jaggery and fruits in your diet. Eventually, your brain will get accustomed to the new changes and you will be able to trick your brain better and quit sugar in a healthy way.