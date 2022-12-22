Christmas is one of the most enjoyed festivals all over the globe. This is the time when families come together to celebrate the birth of Jesus Christ. From decorating the Christmas tree, exchanging gifts to sharing meals with family and friends, there are numerous things that make this festival extremely special. And just like any other festival, Christmas celebrations too are incomplete without indulging in some delectable dishes. While we all associate a typical Christmas spread with dishes such as roast turkey, plum cake, eggnog and mulled wine, there is so much more to explore! Here we have curated a list of 9 popular dishes from different parts of India that you should know about and try. Take a look.





Here're 9 Popular Christmas Dishes From Across The Country:

1. Palappam

Palappam, also known as appam, is a type of pancake that is native to the cuisine of Kerala and is a main breakfast item for Christmas celebrations. It is prepared from fermented rice batter and coconut milk and traditionally cooked in an appachatti. Thin and crispy around the edges with a soft and fluffy centre - palappams taste best when paired with a vegetable stew. Click here for the recipe of Palappam.

2. Pork Vindaloo

The word vindaloo comes from the Portuguese recipe 'vino de alhos' where 'vino' refers to vinegar and 'alho' is garlic. To make this dish, pork meat is slow-cooked and flavoured with chillies, garlic and vinegar. This traditional Goan pork dish is a staple during Christmas celebrations. Serve with steamed rice to relish its taste. Make Pork Vindaloo with this easy recipe.

3. Duck Moilee

This recipe comes from the Anglo-Indian community of Maharashtra. This tender and juicy dish is made with duck meat and is bursting with flavours. It is traditionally served with bread, rice, fugias and salad. In Maharashtra, the Anglo-Indian community makes this dish with bottle masala and the Christmas celebrations are almost incomplete without it.

4. Kulkuls

Kulkuls, also known as kidyo, are bits of sweet dough shaped into small curls which look like shells. It is a traditional Kuswar sweet prepared by the Catholic communities of Maharashtra, Goa and Karnataka during Christmas. These crispy sweet delights are deep-fried until golden brown and spell indulgence in every bite. Make this Christmas-special dessert with this easy recipe.

5. Allahabadi Cake

As the name suggests, this traditional Indian cake hails from the North Indian city of Allahabad. It is made with rum-soaked dry fruits, petha, marmalade and a generous amount of ghee. This creation was brought to life by the Anglo-Indian community that resides in the city. It is oozing with desi flavours and makes for a spectacular dessert to serve at a Christmas party. Click here for the recipe of Allahabadi cake.

6. Nga Atobia Thongba

Christmas feast is an extravagant affair in North East India. Nga Atoiba Thongba is a popular fish curry from the state of Manipur. It is made using Basa fish and also contains potatoes and pears. People usually enjoy this dish with a mix of smoked fish, mashed vegetables and steamed rice.

7. Bebinca

Bebinca is a traditional Goan dessert and is especially popular during the Christmas season. It typically has around seven to sixteen layers but you can have as many as you wish. This sweet delight has a golden-brown colour and is made with coconut milk, sugar, eggs, butter and flour. It has a melt-in-the-mouth texture and is a must-have at any celebration in Goa.

8.Gongura Mutton

Gongura mutton is a popular Andhra-style mutton curry. Gongura or sorrel leaves have a very distinctive sour taste and is one of the main ingredients in authentic Andhra cuisine. Mutton and Gongura leaves are cooked in a blend of masalas to make this flavorful dish. The Christmas dinner in Andhra Pradesh is all about Gongura mutton and their special biryani.

9.Rose Cookies

Another popular traditional sweet delicacy from Goa is rose cookies (achappam). These crunchy delights are made with a batter of rice flour, eggs, sesame seeds and sugar. They are prepared with the help of a special mould, which gives them their beautiful intricate design. These classic Indian-style cookies are popularly made during the festive season.











Now that you know of these Christmas delicacies, try them at home and share your experience with us in the comments below.








