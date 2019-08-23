What Is Banana Tea? How Drinking This Tea At Night May Be Helpful

Banana tea for relaxation

Banana is probably the most popular fruit among healthy eaters. The mushy, sweet fruit offers great taste and is fuss-free to eat. As it is available round the year, it is always found in households not just in India, but across the globe. Though banana is extremely nutritious, it sometimes draws flak for its relatively high content of sugar and calories. People with diabetes or on a weight loss diet are switching to banana tea by brewing a whole banana. Banana tea is winning hearts because of its mild sweet taste and many health benefits it is expected to offer. Banana contains some water-soluble nutrients that transfer to the tea water, making it nutrient-rich. This tea is particularly recommended to be had before bedtime to enjoy a good night's sleep.





Bananas are brewed to make banana tea





Banana Tea May Provide The Following Health Benefits:



1.Substitute For Sugary Drinks



Most of the beverages we consume are crammed with sugar. Those who like to drink a hot cup of tea at night, unintentionally take in a large amount of sugar, which is difficult to process as the digestion system slows down at nightfall. Bananas are naturally sweet and when steeped in water, emit some, if not all, sweetness to the tea. If you like your tea sweet, you can enjoy banana tea without having to add sugar to it.



2.Promotes Peaceful Sleep



Banana tea contains muscle relaxants like tryptophan, serotonin, and dopamine, which help in treating sleep disorders like insomnia by inducing sleep. Tryptophan, an amino acid, produces sleep-inducing hormones like serotonin and melatonin. These compounds also bring relaxation to the mind and alleviate stress and depression.







3.Aids Weight Loss



Since bananas are rich in carbohydrates and sugar - sucrose, glucose and fructose - most of this content is avoided when the banana is discarded after brewing. The sugar content is released slowly into the water rendering enough sweetness to the tea without choking it with sugar.







4.Builds Immunity

Vitamin B6 is present in abundance in banana tea and it is known to regulate red blood cell development and boost immune system of the body. Banana tea is also a great source of water-soluble antioxidants like dopamine and gallocatechin that protect the body from harmful diseases.







5.May Support Heart Health



Catechins, a type of antioxidant found in banana tea, can help in preventing heart ailments. This tea is extremely rich in potassium and magnesium - both the minerals are known to promote heart functioning.





Drinking banana tea at night may induce sleep





Here's How To Make Banana Tea At Home:

Step 1 - Place water in a pan and let it boil.

Step 2 - Peel off the banana and cut off both the ends.

Step 3 - When the water comes to a rolling boil, drop the whole banana in the pan.

Step 4 - Let it simmer for 10-15 minutes. Add cinnamon powder.

Step 5 - Turn off the gas. Sift the tea through a strainer to discard the banana.



Get inside the covers of your bed and enjoy this tea while it is piping hot. If you don't like to waste food, store the leftover banana and use it to make smoothie or oatmeal the next morning. Great! Isn't it?









