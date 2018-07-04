Weight Loss: Consume These 3 Drinks Just Before Bedtime To Lose Weight Fast!

Cinnamon tea during bedtime can give our metabolism a great boost
If you happen to be one of those who are struggling to shed some extra pounds, then this article is just for you. Losing weight is not an easy task - it calls for a balanced diet and proper workout regime. However, to up the pace of weight loss process, there are a few diet hacks that you can practice during bedtime. These hacks are simple yet can help you lose weight fast by increasing the body's metabolism and boosting your digestion process. According to Ayurveda Expert, Dr. Ashutosh Gautam, "In order to lose weight effectively, one should have a good digestive system."
Here's a list of few bedtime hacks that may help you lose weight:
Cinnamon Tea
Cinnamon is loaded with various health benefiting properties. Consuming it in the form of tea during bedtime can give your metabolism a good boost. This concoction works as a detox drink. You can combine it with honey to make it more palatable. To make cinnamon tea, you'll need 1 cup of boiling water and 1 teaspoon of cinnamon. Mix them together and allow it to steep for around 20-30 minutes. Sip a cup of cinnamon tea at least half an hour before going to bed for effective results.
Soaked Fenugreek Water
According to Dr. Ashutosh, "Fenugreek seeds facilitate weight loss to a great extent. Regular consumption of methi dana generates heat in the body and helps in managing and losing weight. It also acts as a great antacid and helps strengthen the digestive system. It should be consumed at least half an hour or one hour before bedtime." Boil the water in a container and add the crushed fenugreek seeds in it. Cover and steep the seeds for at least three to five minutes. Strain in a cup using a regular tea strainer and reap out its benefits.
Chamomile Tea
Chamomile not only stimulates weight loss, but also reduces bloating to a great extent. Loaded with calcium, potassium and flavonoids, chamomile's ability to detox the body helps in getting rid of toxins and excess water. A cup of hot chamomile tea before bedtime could help you get a restful sleep as well.
Now, that we have shared with you a list of bedtime hacks, make them a part of your daily schedule and lose weight effectively.