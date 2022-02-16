When it comes to viral recipes, we see some of the simplest one's becoming the most popular. The ease of cooking is definitely a big criterion in the mass acceptance of a recipe. Whether it's the whipped Dalgona coffee or the delicious banana bread, these are recipes we now know at the back of our hand simply because they are so easy and convenient to make! Baked Feta pasta was also one such dish that we couldn't get enough of. The quick recipe involved a handful of ingredients and an easy preparation that even beginners could ace. And now, a blogger has come up with a new recipe for baked pasta which uses hummus in place of feta cheese. Take a look at the recipe video here:

(Also Read: Viral Recipe: The Custard Toast Is The Latest Food Trend That You Must Try)





The video was shared on Instagram by popular food blogger Yumna, who goes by the handle 'Feel Good Foodie' on social media. Since the time it was posted, the clip has received over 1.1 million views and 52k likes, along with hundreds of comments. Many other bloggers and chefs have also experimented with this recipe and shared their own version of it.





In this trending recipe, the ingredients are quite similar to the original baked pasta. Cherry tomatoes, olive oil, salt, pepper and basil leaves form the base of the sauce. However, rather than using Feta cheese, the recipe used a pesto-flavoured Hummus. You can also use a regular or Olive-flavoured Hummus for this recipe. This makes it much healthier and adds a new level of flavours to the pasta sauce. The ingredients are then baked together to form a creamy sauce, to which boiled pasta is added.

Pasta gets a makeover with this unique viral recipe.

Here Is The Full Recipe For Baked Hummus Pasta By Popular Blogger 'Feel Good Foodie':

Ingredients:

1 kg cherry tomatoes

1/4 cup extra virgin olive oil

1 cup Pesto Hummus

1/4 teaspoon sea salt

1/4 teaspoon black pepper

1 cup dried pasta

1/4 cup chopped fresh basil, plus more for serving

Method:

1. Preheat oven to 400F. Place the cherry tomatoes in an oven-safe baking dish. Drizzle olive oil on top, and season with salt and pepper. Toss until combined.





2. Make a well in the center of the baking dish and add the hummus surrounded by the cherry tomatoes.





3. Bake in the preheated oven for 35 minutes, until the cherry tomatoes burst.





4. While the tomatoes are baking, cook the pasta in a pot of salted water according to package instructions until al dente. Drain it and reserve one cup of the past cooking liquid.





5. Use a fork to mash the cherry tomatoes and stir with the hommus to create a sauce for the pasta. Add the pasta water and stir until the sauce is creamy and smooth.





6. Transfer the cooked pasta on top of the sauce in the baking dish and toss to combine. Garnish with fresh basil and serve warm.





How interesting, right? We'll definitely be trying this Baked Hummus Pasta soon! What did you think of this new and innovative recipe? Tell us in the comments below.