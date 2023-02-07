Every now and then, we come across some interesting and unique recipes that pique our curiosity. These are recipes created by food bloggers, home chefs or even expert chefs. Sometimes, these recipes go viral for various reasons - be it the ease of making them or simply because they are delicious. Those who follow food channels on social media would surely remember the viral feta pasta that trended during the pandemic. A quick and simple dish, it involved making a one-pot pasta with feta cheese, cherry tomatoes and pasta. The hassle-free recipe actually turned out to be delicious and caught the fancy of millions! And now, another such one-pot French onion pasta recipe is trending and making everybody curious.





You may have heard of French onion soup or onion-flavoured sauces, but this one-pot pasta recipe is a class apart. The French onion pasta is simple, hassle-free and is trending all over the food world right now. The idea is to take the classic onion soup recipe and convert it into a delicious and tempting sauce. It involves the use of caramelised onions, mushrooms and herbs and spices that make it so tasty and a must-try. The recipe was originally created by popular blogger Carolyn (@carolbeecooks) and has gone viral ever since with many other bloggers cooking up their versions of it. Take a look:

Usually, pasta is boiled and added to the sauce which is cooked separately. However, in this viral one-pot French onion pasta, the pasta can be added uncooked. The addition of stock or broth to the pasta then helps cook it, and as the pasta cooks it releases starch into the sauce that gives it a creamy and fulfilling texture. This also saves up on precious cooking time and reduces the number of utensils to wash later!





So, without further ado, let's get into the recipe for the one-pot French onion pasta that's going viral lately.

Here Is The Full Recipe For One-Pot French Onion Pasta As Shared On Social Media:

Ingredients:

2 tbsp Butter

1 large Onion, thinly sliced

1/8 cup Sherry (optional)

1/4 cup White Wine dry (optional)

5 sprigs of fresh Thyme

1 packet of pasta, uncooked

3 cups stock or broth

1 tsp Worcestershire Sauce (optional)

1/4 cup Parmesan Cheese freshly grated, more to serve

1/4 cup cream (optional)

Salt and pepper to taste

Method:

Add butter to a large pot or dutch oven. Once it melts, add thinly sliced onion. Season with a generous pinch of salt. Stir and let it brown for 5 minutes. Turn heat to medium-low, and cook for about 20 more minutes until onions start to caramelise. Keep stirring continuously to avoid burning. Pour in the sherry and wine and deglaze by scraping up the brown bits at the bottom of the pan. This step is completely optional. Add sprigs of fresh thyme and season to taste with salt and pepper. Add uncooked pasta and then pour in the broth and Worcestershire Sauce. Bring to a boil and cook for about 15 minutes or until pasta is al dente. Turn off the heat. Discard the thyme sprigs. Stir in freshly grated parmesan cheese and fresh cream until well combined. Serve immediately garnished with additional parmesan cheese.

What did you think of the French onion pasta recipe? Tell us if you tried it in the comments below.