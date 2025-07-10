India's food culture is like a giant thali. It is loaded with bold spices, contrasting textures and tiny regional curveballs. Kashmir leans towards saffron and fennel, Kerala loves its coconut, and Goa packs a punch with seafood. But for all this diversity, some comfort flavours run across states. Grains, pulses, smoky flavours and slow-cooking link up dishes that may look different but speak the same soul-comforting language.





Ask any food lover, and they will agree. Many regions share similar dishes, just cooked with their own flair. Take baati, bafla and litti, for instance. They all start as round wheat dough balls, baked till golden. But that is where the similarity ends. Each state adds its own twist. Rajasthan brings in sweet churma, Bihar pairs it with fiery chokha, and Madhya Pradesh serves it with ghee-soaked bafla and dal.





If you have ever confused dal baati churma with dal bafla or assumed baati chokha and litti chokha are the same thing, this is the breakdown you need. And who knows, by the end of it, you might want to try them all. Separately, patiently and with an open palate.

1. Dal Baati Churma: Traditional Rajasthani Food With Ghee, Dal And Churma

In Rajasthan, dal baati churma is not just food. It is a festive announcement. This iconic Rajasthani thali is rich, rustic and unapologetically soaked in ghee. Baati, the wheat dough balls, are baked over open flames or in mud ovens to get that signature charred crust. They are then cracked open and drenched in ghee before being plated with dal and churma.





The dal is no ordinary sidekick either. It is a blend of toor, chana and moong dal, slow-cooked and tempered with garlic, hing and dried red chillies. This mix brings depth, spice and comfort to every bite. Churma adds the sweet note. It is made by crushing baked baatis and mixing them with ghee, sugar, cardamom and dry fruits. Find the recipe of dal baati churma here.

Why does it hit the spot?

Baati gives the crunch and bite

Dal brings in aromatic spice and warmth

Churma balances the heat with sweetness and grainy texture

Pro tip: Do not be shy with the ghee. Pair it with papad and garlic chutney to make the experience truly complete.

In Picture: Bihar's classic litti chokha

2. Baati Chokha Or Litti Chokha: Popular Bihari Dish With Roasted Chokha And Sattu Filling

Bihar's famous litti chokha, also called baati chokha in parts of Uttar Pradesh especially Varanasi, keeps things humble and fiery. The baati, or litti, is stuffed with sattu and seasoned with mustard oil, ajwain and local spices. Traditionally baked over coal or cow dung cakes, these baatis have an unmistakable earthy aroma.





The star, however, is the chokha. It is mashed brinjal, tomato and boiled potato blended with salt, mustard oil, green chillies and raw garlic. It is usually topped with spicy chutneys, and eaten with raw onion and lemon on the side. No fancy garnish, no rich tadka, but every spoonful packs serious punch. Find the litti chokha recipe here.

What makes it so rooted?

Baati is smoky, dense and soaked in ghee

Chokha is spicy, tangy and completely roasted

Chutneys round it off with heat and freshness

Pro tip: Add some green chillies, raw onion slices and a lemon wedge to the plate. It ties everything together and adds crunch.





3. Dal Bafla: Madhya Pradesh's Famous Ghee-Soaked Baked Bafla With Spicy Dal

Dal bafla from Madhya Pradesh may look like its Rajasthani cousin but it plays by a different rulebook. The bafla is first boiled, then baked. This gives it a soft, spongy interior and a lightly crisp exterior. That texture is perfect for soaking up ghee and dal.





The dal is typically made with toor dal and tempered with mustard seeds, garlic and hing. It is thick, garlicky and hearty. No frills, just solid comfort. Once the bafla is baked, it is dunked in ghee and served alongside the dal, making it a warm, satisfying bowl of carbs and comfort. Here's the recipe for dal bafla.

Why is it a Madhya Pradesh favourite?

Bafla is soft, boiled and slightly smoky

Dal is bold, garlicky and made for dipping

The combination soaks and sizzles with every bite

Pro tip: Pair it with chilli-garlic chutney or a tangy tomato-onion paste and a few raw onion slices for crunch.

In Picture: Dal bafla of Madhya Pradesh

Whether it is Rajasthan's festive dal baati churma, Bihar's earthy litti chokha or Madhya Pradesh's ghee-soaked dal bafla, each of these dishes celebrates slow cooking, strong flavours and regional identity. They all come from grain-based dough balls. They all use ghee unapologetically. And they all bring comfort to the centre of the table.





So the next time someone tells you they are all the same, point them to the plate. The ingredients may overlap but the final flavours, preparation and emotions are entirely regional. Try them all. Not on the same day, but definitely in the same lifetime.