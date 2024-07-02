Move over chilli oil, there's a new condiment king in town! We're talking about the fiery, flavourful, and oh-so-versatile chilli garlic chutney, a staple in Indian cuisine. This vibrant condiment adds a punch of heat and invigorating aromatics to any dish, taking your meals from bland to brilliant in seconds. It's quick, easy to make, and stores beautifully, making it a must-have in your refrigerator. Chef Guntas Sethi shared the recipe for this chutney on her Instagram page and we are so tempted to try it out.

What Is Chilli Garlic Chutney Made Of?

Traditionally made with just a handful of ingredients - Kashmiri chillies, garlic, oil, salt, and lemon juice - it packs a powerful flavour punch. Kashmiri chillies provide a deep red hue and a gentle heat, perfect for those who enjoy a kick without setting their taste buds on fire. Garlic adds a pungent depth, while a squeeze of lemon juice balances the richness and adds a touch of tang.





Also Read: From Tomato Dip To Chana Dal Dip, 5 Tasty Dips Ideas To Spruce Up Your Breakfast Meals

How To Make Chilli Garlic Chutney I Chilli Garlic Chutney Recipe:

Start by soaking the Kashmiri chillies in warm water for 15-20 minutes. This softens them up, ensuring a smooth and flavorful chutney. Meanwhile, peel and chop your garlic cloves. Heat some oil in a pan or microwave-safe bowl. Add the soaked chillies and garlic, along with a generous sprinkle of salt. Microwave the mixture on high for 2-3 minutes, stirring at 30-second intervals. This quick cooking process intensifies the flavours without burning the ingredients.

Once the mixture is cooked through, let it cool slightly. Transfer it to a blender or food processor and blitz it into a smooth, fiery paste. You can adjust the consistency to your preference - some like it chunky, while others prefer it silky smooth. Finish it off with a squeeze of fresh lemon juice, and voila! Your homemade chilli garlic chutney is ready to take your taste buds on a joyride.





Also Read: 6 Yummy Tomato Chutney Recipes To Try From Different Regions

Here Are 5 Ways To Enjoy Chilli Garlic Chutney:

The beauty of chilli garlic chutney lies in its versatility. It's the perfect condiment to elevate a multitude of dishes. Here are a few ways to unleash the chutney's magic:

The Classic Combo: Pair it with samosas, pakoras, or any fried appetiser for a burst of flavour and heat.

Sandwiches and Toasts: Liven up your everyday sandwich with a generous swipe of chutney. It goes particularly well with grilled chicken or roasted vegetables.

Soup Enhancer: Add a dollop of chutney to your favourite soups for an extra layer of complexity. It works wonders with lentil soups, tomato-based soup, and even creamy potato chowder.

Curries: Elevate your curries with a spoonful of chutney. It adds a depth of flavour and a touch of heat that complements the richness of Indian curries beautifully.

Noodles: Toss cooked noodles with a bit of chutney for a quick and flavorful stir-fry. The chutney adds a delicious savory element that takes your noodles to the next level.

So next time you're looking for a quick and easy way to add a touch of excitement to your meals, whip up a batch of this desi delight. For more chutney recipes, click here.

