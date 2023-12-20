Yuzu is a citrus fruit like lemon, lime, orange, and grapefruit - with a distinct smell and flavour of its own. The juice of yuzu is sour and bitter, so it is not consumed raw. However, it is widely used in several dishes, especially in Japanese cuisine. According to Britannica, yuzu was introduced in Japan more than 1,000 years ago, and it grows throughout East Asia, from Tibet to Korea. Yuzu can grow in very cold temperatures, even in high altitudes where the temperature is just above freezing. If you are curious about this fruit, here's everything you need to know about its look and taste, and how to include it in your dishes.

What Does Yuzu Look Like?

Yuzu is similar in size to a tangerine, but it is yellow like a lemon. The peel of this fruit is thick and bumpy. On the inside, the flesh is pulpy and yellow. The fruit is also full of big seeds, so do not be surprised if not much juice squeezes out, despite the size of the fruit.

What Does Yuzu Taste Like?

If consumed directly, yuzu is very sour and bitter. The taste is much like a mix of lemon's sourness, orange's sweetness, and grapefruit's bitterness. Furthermore, you may be able to taste hints of floral and herbal notes. It also has a strong aroma that most people fall in love with.

Photo Credit: iStock

You Can Find Yuzu In These Dishes

In Japanese cuisine, yuzu is widely used for its zest, which is added as a finishing touch to several dishes like soups and salads. It is also traditionally paired with wild mushrooms, as the harvest season for both mostly overlap in September and October. It is also used in the preparation of popular salad dressings, such as sweet white miso, which has a delicate and slightly sweet flavour. In Korea, a popular yuzu food item is sweet yuzu marmalade, which is mixed in hot water to make a flavorful tea.

3 Easy Ways To Use Yuzu When Cooking At Home

Even though the fruit is often used in fine dining restaurants, you can easily experiment with it at home, whether you want to create something simple or fancy. Here are some ways to include it in your next meals:

1. Use The Aromatic Zest

A simple way to use this fruit is for its zest. The zest can be used in desserts like custard tart or pork and chicken dishes. Yuzu also works great with fresh seafood like sashimi (fresh raw fish or meat sliced into thin pieces) and sushi (small rolls of vinegar-flavored cold rice with vegetables, egg, or raw seafood wrapped in).

2. Add Tangy Yuzu Juice To Veggies

Squeeze some yuzu juice on your vegetable salads to add a fresh, citrusy punch. You can add the juice directly or use it to make vinaigrette or marinade.

3. Make Yuzu Cocktails And Drinks

Yuzu's flavour works great in beverages. You can use it to make tangy cocktails or if you want to make a non-alcoholic drink, add some yuzu juice to your lemonade.