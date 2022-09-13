Whether for their nutrition or simply their taste - vegetables are an integral part of our meals. Indian cuisine, particularly, ensures that vegetables are utilised to their maximum potential. We make vegetable chips, sautéed vegetables, gravied vegetables and even sabzis with vegetable peels! If we asked you what your go-to vegetable dish is - what would your answer be? This was exactly the subject of discussion in a recent thread in the sub-Reddit r/Cooking. Reddit user u/MrSocPsych asked people to share their favourite recipes in which vegetables were the star of the show. Take a look at the post shared on Reddit:











This post on Reddit generated quite some interest and received over 2.3k upvotes and 712 comments in a short span of time. The original creator of the Reddit post even thanked everyone for their vegetable recipe contributions and suggestions. "Wowwwww thanks for the great recommendations, y'all! I think we've all got SO MANY new things to add to our rotations now," he wrote.

Here Are 5 Delicious Vegetable Dishes Shared By Reddit Users:

1. Ratatouille

The French dish Ratatouille gained fame after the animated movie by the same name. It is a great way to bring out the best of multiple vegetables with mild flavouring and excellent taste. You can find an easy Ratatouille recipe here.





2. Roasted Beets With Goat Cheese

A Reddit user suggested using beetroot to create this yummy appetiser. "This is my go-to appetizer to bring to a gathering," he wrote in his post. To make this dish, simply slice the beetroot into rounds, roast them and top with goat cheese and rosemary.





3. Cauliflower Steak

We have often seen cauliflower steak on the menus of multiple restaurants, but why not try creating the dish at home? Reddit user u/Copenhagen120 shared a full recipe that he said 'would make even the most steadfast carnivores happy. Check it out below.





4. Tomato Bruschetta

Even the simple flavours of a vegetable like a tomato can shine in the best way possible with the right recipe, such as this tomato bruschetta. You can use raw tomatoes with spices or cook them a bit and add them on top of toasted sourdough bread for a delicious treat.





5. Cucumber Salad

The humble cucumber salad too made it to Reddit's list of best vegetable dishes! While you can always add other vegetables too, our recipe for cucumber peanut salad may make you reconsider your decision. Click here for the recipe.





6. Baked Potatoes

Another versatile and delicious vegetable we all love is potatoes. Reddit users suggested chopping them up and baking or air-frying them for an irresistible snack.











Which vegetable dish will you be making today? Tell us the Reddit suggestion you liked the most in the comments below.