Hello Noida peeps! The weekend is here and we are sure your mind is chalking up exciting plans already. The 2-day break is incomplete without satisfying your tummy with some gastronomical delights that we find in restaurants. And there's nothing better than visiting a new eatery for a new experience with your loved ones. So, here we are to help you plan your weekend with a list of new restaurants, cafes, resto-bars in your city. Have you checked out these places yet? If not, you should now!





Here're 7 New Restaurants In Noida To Check Out In April 2023:

1. Molecule

Molecule, the cool bar from Gurugram and Delhi, has landed in Noida. Molecule Noida is a beautiful display of aesthetics, cosy interiors, happening outdoors and graceful restaurant design with a hint of glamour. Their menu offers a bespoke multi-cuisine experience serving the all-time classics and comfort food and drinks. Cocktails like Green Paradise, Nostalgic Night and Holy Smokes will lift your spirits in no time. Bruschetta, Poached Chicken Dumplings, The Asparagus Avocado Roll and Mutton Anardana Kebab are some of the best dishes from the food menu.

Where: 5th Floor, Skymark One, Sector 98, Hajipur, Noida

When: 12 noon to 1 am

Cost for two: INR 2,500 plus taxes (approx.)

Molecule

2. House Of Migo

Confections and continental - find both in the newly-opened House of Migo in Noida. The Italian bakery offers heavenly handmade desserts and the continental menu will impress you with artisanal handmade pasta. Enjoy European interiors and refreshing al-fresco dining, and also try their lasagna and butter garlic prawns.





Where: Logix Blossom Greens, Sec 143, Noida

When: 11 am to 11 pm

Cost for two: INR 1200 (approx.)





3. Swirl Cookhouse & Patio

A multi-cuisine restaurant with an opulent setting, Swirl Cookhouse & Patio offers you a majestic dining experience. Your mood will elevate thanks to their gorgeous interior design and distinctive ambience. This restaurant serves a variety of cuisines, including North Indian, Mediterranean, Asian, Italian, and others. You can choose from a sizable menu that offers a wide variety of dishes. They also host some eventful evenings on weekends with soulful and exciting live music. Kebabs, pita bread with dips.





Where: Starling Mall, Sector 110, Noida

When: 12 pm to 12:30 am

Cost for two: INR 2,600 (approx.) without alcohol











4. Xero Courtyard

After winning hearts from the heart of Delhi (Janpath), Xero Courtyard has now opened its doors to people in Noida's Garden Galleria. The plus restaurant with an uplifting ambience is great for a fun outing with friends. And while you are there, don't forget to try their classic Italian dishes of pizzas and pasta.





Where: Garden Galleria Mall, Sector 38, Noida

When: 12 pm to 12 am

Cost for two: INR 1200 (approx.)





5. Dhaba Estd. 1986

The Dhaba Highway Truck has finally reached and parked at Noida. Dhaba Estd. 1986 Delhi opened its doors in Noida. With two new outlets in Noida, it is time to indulge and take a deep dive into delicious Punjabi. Enjoy a scrumptious meal of some Dhaba classics like Highway Chicken Tikka, Balti Meat and Tiffin Paneer and some crisp paranthas.





Where: DLF Mall of India, Noida and Gulshan One29, Sec-129, Noida

When: 12.00 pm to 11.30 pm

Cost for two: INR 1200 (approx.)

Dhaba Est 1986

6. Oudh 1590

Kolkata's popular period dining Awadhi cuisine restaurant now opens at Noida. Oudh 1590 strives to win over the hearts of people by taking them through a culinary experience between history, culture and food from a bygone era. Some of the mouth-watering royal delicacies you must try include - Galawati Kabab, Kakori Kabab, Nalli Nehari, Keema Kaleji or Brain Masala, Awadhi Handi Biryani, Rann Biryani, Awadhi Sugandhi Mahi, Shahi Dahi Kabab, Murgh Musallam, Awadhi Daal, Shahi Tukra and Phirni.





Where: Sec - 18, Noida, Dadri Tehsil - I, Gautam Buddha Nagar.

When: 12 Noon to 10.30 pm

Cost for two: INR 2000 (approx.)











7. The Weekend

The Weekend is a premium lounge, offering the best of experiences with its impressive infrastructure, pleasant interiors and scrumptious meal, and not to forget - the walk-in bar. They provide international cuisines in a visually appealing style that will impress all your senses. Some of their specials include Avocado Dahl Poori Shots and Mutton Raan, Grilled Fish and Exotic Vegetable Dimsum. Their freshly-brewed coffee is also great.





Where: Garden Galleria Mall, Sector 38, Noida

When: 12noon to 2am

Cost for two: INR 2000 (approx.)







