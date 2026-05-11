This year, Eid-ul-Adha will be observed on 27 May, bringing families together for prayers, sacrifice, and shared meals. Also known as Bakrid, the festival marks Prophet Ibrahim's devotion and reminds us of faith, gratitude, and generosity. Along with religious rituals, food plays a central role in Eid-ul-Adha celebrations, as homes fill with warmth, guests, and the aroma of slow-cooked dishes prepared with care. Freshly prepared meat, traditional spices, and sweet treats come together to make the festival truly special.





Eid-ul-Adha meals are not just about indulgence but about sharing - with family, neighbours, and those in need. From rich mutton dishes to celebratory biryanis and cooling desserts, a well-planned festive menu adds joy to the occasion. Here are five classic recipes that are perfect for celebrating Eid-ul-Adha.





Also Read: Eid 2026 Recipes: 6 Easy Biryanis You Can Make In Under 30 Minutes

Here Are The 5 Recipes For The Celebration:

1. Mutton Biryani





Mutton biryani is often the highlight of Eid-ul-Adha meals. Cooked with fragrant rice, whole spices, herbs, and marinated mutton, this layered dish is slow-cooked to allow every flavour to shine. It is best prepared in large quantities and enjoyed together with family and guests.





2. Mutton Kebabs





Juicy mutton kebabs are a must during Eid gatherings. Minced or finely chopped mutton is mixed with spices, herbs, and a little fat to keep the kebabs tender. Whether pan-fried or grilled, these kebabs work beautifully as snacks or starters during festive afternoons.





3. Mutton Korma





Mutton korma is a rich, mildly spiced curry made with slow-cooked meat, onions, nuts, and aromatic spices. Its creamy texture and balanced flavour make it ideal for Eid lunches, especially when served with naan, khameeri roti, or plain rice.





4. Chicken Biryani





While mutton takes centre stage on Bakrid, chicken biryani adds variety to the festive table. Lighter than mutton biryani, it is quicker to prepare and well-suited for guests who prefer a milder meat option. It also balances the menu when multiple dishes are served.





5. Falooda Kulfi





No Eid celebration is complete without dessert, and falooda kulfi is a festive favourite. Layers of vermicelli, rose syrup, chilled milk, basil seeds, and creamy kulfi make it a refreshing end to a hearty meal, especially in the warm May weather.





Eid-ul-Adha is a time to celebrate faith, togetherness, and generous hearts. By preparing thoughtful, traditional dishes and sharing them with loved ones, the spirit of the festival truly comes alive around the dining table.