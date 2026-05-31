When it comes to fat loss, most people assume burgers, fries, and fast food are completely off-limits. But according to Tamannaah Bhatia's fitness trainer, that kind of "all or nothing" thinking may actually be the bigger problem. Recently, Tamannaah Bhatia's trainer, Siddhartha Singh, shared a refreshingly realistic take on dieting and fast food in an Instagram video. He revealed that you can eat McDonald's during a fat loss journey, but the trick lies in how you approach it.

Tamannaah Bhatia's Trainer Shares A Realistic Fast Food Rule

According to him, the issue is not having fast food once in a while. The real problem starts when one meal turns into an oversized binge. Explaining this, he said, "The problem is not that you have McDonald's once in a while. The problem is that you go and order a large size, large coke, large burger, maybe even a dessert, and that ends up becoming 1,500 calories."

One quick meal can easily spiral into an overload of fries, sugary drinks, desserts, and oversized portions, especially on busy workdays, road trips, or stressful evenings. Siddhartha pointed out that if someone is genuinely trying to lose fat, they do not necessarily have to avoid fast food completely. Instead, they can make smarter swaps.





For instance, skipping fries and sugary soft drinks instantly cuts down a huge chunk of calories. What remains is often just a burger that may fit reasonably within a day's calorie intake. He also highlighted how fast-food chains today offer more flexible options than before. From multigrain buns to low-calorie meals and sugar-free beverages, healthier customisations are becoming more common.





"We live in a day and age where McDonald's and other fast food options are all around us," he said, even joking that there were "four McDonald's within 10 minutes" of where he was sitting. And that is exactly why his advice is resonating online.

Weight Loss Doesn't Mean Giving Up Burgers

What truly matters is what you do consistently over weeks and months. As Siddhartha explained, "It's the 29 days of proper nutrition, training, and consistency that are actually going to give you results." Fitness experts have often stressed that sustainable fat loss works better when people avoid extreme restrictions. Completely banning favourite foods can sometimes lead to cravings, binge eating, and frustration later.





His final advice was that rather than running away from junk food or fully embracing it, learn how to include it smartly once in a while.