History is full of wars started for baffling reasons: a stolen bucket between Italian city-states, a pig that wandered into the wrong field, and an assassination in Sarajevo that somehow consumed the entire world. But perhaps none is quite as delightfully absurd as the Guerra de los Pasteles, The Pastry War, in which France sent a naval fleet, blockaded an entire coastline, and bombarded a fortified Mexican port, largely because a pastry chef could not get compensated for his looted shop. This is not a metaphor. This really happened. And today, 16th April, on the 188th anniversary of the day French warships first descended on Veracruz, it is very much worth revisiting.





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Mexico in the 1820s: A Country Coming Apart at the Seams

To understand how a pastry shop ended up at the centre of an international conflict, you first need to understand what Mexico looked like after it broke away from Spain in 1821. Independence sounds triumphant on paper, but the reality was closer to controlled chaos. Within the first two decades of freedom, Mexico cycled through approximately twenty different presidents. Political factions were constantly at each other's throats, coups were practically a seasonal event, and the streets of Mexico City were genuinely dangerous places to run a business, especially if you were a foreign national with no local political allies.

The crisis point that set the whole chain of events in motion arrived in 1828, during a bitterly contested presidential election. The dispute descended into street violence, and eventually a mob of around 5,000 people ransacked the Parián market, an upscale commercial area popular with foreign merchants in Mexico City. Luxury shops were looted and gutted. Among the establishments caught in this chaos was a small French pastry shop in the Tacubaya district, on the outskirts of the capital. Its owner was a man known to history only as Monsieur Remontel.

The Pastry Chef Who Would Not Let It Go

Here is where the story gets both charming and slightly unhinged.





Remontel was a French pastry chef renowned for his cream puffs and other delectable goods. He had built a modest but respectable business catering to both locals and the expatriate community. When the political turmoil of 1828 spilled into the streets, his shop was destroyed. According to Remontel, it was uniformed Mexican Army officers who were responsible, and to add insult to injury, they had devoured his pastries before leaving the place in ruins.





Remontel did the reasonable thing and asked the Mexican government to compensate him. The government ignored him. He asked again. They ignored him again. After years of having his requests flatly refused, a frustrated Remontel bypassed the usual diplomatic channels entirely and took his case directly to King Louis-Philippe of France.





Now, here is the detail that really puts this story over the edge. Remontel demanded 60,000 pesos as reparations, even though his shop was valued at less than 1,000 pesos. That is sixty times the actual worth of the property. Whatever one thinks of the merits of his case, Monsieur Remontel was not a man who undersold himself.

Paris Decides This Is Worth a War

Paris, as it turned out, was in a mood to listen, and not just about croissants.





The French government was already nursing several grievances against Mexico. Outstanding loans from the Texas Revolution of 1836 had gone unpaid. French merchants had repeatedly had their businesses damaged during Mexico's endless civil disturbances. There was a mounting sense in Paris that Mexico was simply not taking its international obligations seriously. Remontel's complaint arrived at exactly the right moment to become a useful symbol for all of it.





As historian Javier Torres Medina has pointed out, the name "Pastry War" gives "a sense of ridiculousness and absurdity to a diplomatic conflict that was in fact very serious and complex." The pastry shop was the spark, but the fuel had been building for years.





French diplomat Baron Antoine Louis Deffaudis sailed to Mexico and formally demanded that President Anastasio Bustamante pay 60,000 pesos for Remontel's shop, along with compensation for the losses of every other aggrieved French national. The total bill: 600,000 pesos, roughly equivalent to three million French francs. Bustamante refused. So Deffaudis returned with ten warships and a harder deadline: pay by 15 April 1838, or else. Mexico did not pay.

The Blockade Begins — 16 April 1838

On 16 April 1838, 188 years ago today, French Captain Charles Louis Joseph Bazoch, commanding the 60-gun frigate Herminie, initiated the blockade of Veracruz, Mexico's most vital port and its primary gateway for trade. It was the opening move of what would become a full naval siege.





The blockade was devastating. Veracruz was the economic lifeline of Mexico, the port through which the country imported goods and exported what little revenue it had. Cutting it off did not just create a political crisis; it starved the Mexican treasury of what remained of its income. Trade collapsed. The economy, already fragile after years of political instability, buckled further.





Mexico's president, Bustamante, responded defiantly. He reportedly declared that Mexico would not pay a single peso unless the blockade was lifted first. It was a principled stand, but also a very difficult one to hold when the other side had a navy and you effectively did not.

From Blockade to Bombardment

The standoff dragged on through the spring and summer of 1838. Diplomatic negotiations went nowhere. France escalated. Rear Admiral Charles Baudin, a decorated veteran of the Napoleonic wars, arrived with a reinforced fleet and a final ultimatum. Mexico rejected it.





On November 27, 1838, French warships opened fire on the island fortress of San Juan de Ulúa, the massive fortification that guarded the entrance to Veracruz harbour. The bombardment was swift and overwhelming. The fortress, which had been considered near-impregnable, fell within hours. Mexico formally declared war on France. President Bustamante ordered the conscription of every man capable of bearing arms.





Within days, French marines had stormed the city of Veracruz itself and, in one of the more humiliating episodes of the conflict, captured nearly the entire Mexican navy in the process. France now held Mexico's most important port. The country was essentially cut off.





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Desperate and outgunned, Mexico scrambled to find ways around the blockade. With Veracruz shut down, merchants began smuggling goods in and out through Corpus Christi, in what was then the newly independent Republic of Texas. The situation was chaotic enough that a battalion of Texan forces began patrolling the bay to intercept Mexican smugglers, leading to one shipment of about a hundred barrels of flour being abandoned on a beach, giving that stretch of coast the name it still carries today: Flour Bluff.





Meanwhile, the United States, which had its own complicated relationship with Mexico, sent a schooner called the USS Woodbury to assist the French blockade. Mexico was running out of friends and options simultaneously.

How It All Ended

The war concluded not through any dramatic military reversal, but through British diplomatic intervention. By early 1839, the conflict had become an embarrassment for everyone involved, a wealthy European power had sent its navy to collect a debt from a struggling young republic, and the whole world could see exactly what that looked like.





British diplomats stepped in and brokered a peace agreement. On 9 March 1839, French forces withdrew from Veracruz. Mexico agreed to pay France's full demand of 600,000 pesos, including Remontel's 60,000-peso claim for his bakery. Monsieur Remontel received his compensation and, presumably, went back to selling pastries.





The war itself lasted roughly five months. But the consequences stretched much further. The 600,000 pesos were never fully paid, and France cited this unresolved debt as one of the justifications for its second and far more brutal intervention in Mexico in 1861, a full-scale invasion that eventually led to France installing Austrian Archduke Maximilian as Emperor of Mexico. The Pastry War, absurd as it sounds, was the opening chapter of a much darker story.





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The Pastry War

One hundred and eighty-eight years on, the Pastry War stands as a vivid reminder of what 19th-century European power actually looked like in practice. A wealthy nation could take a pastry chef's extravagant compensation claim, fold it into a broader set of financial grievances, and use the whole package as justification for a naval blockade of a sovereign country. For India, that logic is not entirely unfamiliar; European commercial grievances dressed up as diplomatic principles were, in this era, a standard tool of imperial pressure. The Pastry War was small, even faintly comic in its origins. But the machinery behind it, debt, dominance, and the willingness to send warships when words failed, was anything but.