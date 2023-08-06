Over the years, Borivali has grown to become a vibrant hub for food and shopping. From mouth-watering street food to comfortable fine-dining options, this part of the Mumbai suburbs has much to offer. If you're planning to eat out in Borivali, we have got you covered. Whether it's a meal for two or a feast with a larger group, we have listed some great establishments that you can visit. Whether you're craving good old desi classics to innovative cafe-style dishes, you are sure to find a place that meets your needs:

Here Are The 6 Best Restaurants In Borivali For A Delicious Lunch Or Dinner:

Blabber All Day

This all-day cafe serves mouthwatering Indian, Italian, Asian and fusion delicacies. Both the Borivali and the Juhu outlets are known for their attractive European vintage-inspired aesthetics. The chandeliers, pastel prints and soft lighting have a relaxing and uplifting effect that complements the food well. Whether you want to grab a quick bite or have a leisurely sit-down meal, consider choosing this cafe. Blabber is also famous for its signature 'Drink-Me Coffee' that allows you to get your cappuccino or latte 'printed' with a scanned image you have selected.





Where: Esspee Tower, Dattapada Road, Ekta Bhoomi Gardens III, Food Corporation of India Warehouse, Borivali (E)

Price for two: Rs. 2,200 (approx.) without alcohol

Farmhouse Palladium

Whether you want to go on a romantic date, a fun evening out with friends or a special meal with family, Farmhouse Palladium is a great choice. The expansive food menu offers Indian, Continental, pan-Asian and other lip-smacking delicacies. Seafood options are also available at this chic resto-bar. Don't miss their signature mocktails and cocktails either.





Where: Shop 1-2, Ground Floor, Palladium, Near Subhjivan Circle IC Colony, Borivali (W)

What: Rs. 1400 (approx.) without alcohol

Zaika Fun Dining | Club Aquaria

This fine-dining restaurant's minimalist interiors are sure to charm many diners. The menu has something for everyone: Indian, Italian, Oriental, Continental as well as other tasty bites and desserts. There are many options for veg, non-veg and Jain preferences. There is also a full bar available.





Where: Zaika, Aquaria Grande, Club Aquaria, Devidas Cross Lane, inside Om Shanti Chowk, LIC Colony, Borivali (W)

Price for two: Rs. 1400 (approx.) without alcohol





Masala Mastee

Another restaurant and bar worth checking out is Masala Mastee. Along with multi-cuisine classics, they also offer cafe-style snacks and experimental appetisers. So if you're in the mood to try something new, this place might just satisfy your cravings.





Where: Shop 4, Ground Floor, A-AHCL Homes, Link Road Opposite Shimpoli Telephone Exchange, Borivali (W)

Price for two: Rs. 1400 (approx.) without alcohol

Borivali Biryani Centre

If you specifically have biryani on your mind, then head to Borivali Biryani Centre (BBC). Here, you will also find Mughlai classics in the form of gravies, kebabs and other appetisers. The food is consistently delicious and relatively affordable as well. This is why BBC has now become a brand with outlets in other parts of the suburbs as well.





Where: Shops 35-39, Wasabi Grove, Off Link Road, Chikuwadi, Borivali (W)

Price for two: Rs. 850 (approx)

Tewaris Bros. Mithaiwala

Tiwaris Brothers is primarily known as a mithai shop. But their Borivali and Juhu outlets offer a good range of main course dishes, along with their usual snacks and sweets. The Borivali one has ample seating space, where you can comfortably feast on their scrumptious treats. This pure veg establishment specialises in North Indian dishes and chaats. But you will also find a few options for South Indian, desi Chinese and Italian on the menu - which are yummy too.





Where: Tridhar Murti Society, Devidas Lane, IC Colony, Near St Lawrence High School, Borivali (W)

Price for two: Rs. 500 (approx.)





Have you visited any of these restaurants before? Let us know in the comments below.