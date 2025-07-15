Maharashtrian cuisine has a way of making you feel right at home. It is bold, hearty, and layered with flavours that tell stories of different regions. From fiery Kolhapuri masalas to the soothing varan bhaat, the food culture here is varied and has a character of its own. But when it comes to the coastline, things get even more exciting. The Konkan region, with its fresh catch and age-old recipes, is where seafood truly shines. And one dish that always reigns supreme is the bombil fry. Lightly spiced, delicately coated, and fried till golden and crisp, this dish made with Bombay duck is that perfect mix of crunch and melt-in-your-mouth softness.





In Mumbai, bombil fry is more than just a seafood snack. It is a glimpse into the city's palette. Whether you are grabbing it at a no-frills joint in Dadar or digging into a platter at a legacy restaurant in Fort, the dish always brings comfort, nostalgia, and a little coastal magic to the plate.





9 Places In Mumbai Where Bombil Fry Is A Must Have:

1. Maaslli Seafood Restaurant, Worli Serves Bombil Fry With Sol Kadhi

Hidden just off the busy lanes of Worli, Maaslli is an elegant ode to coastal cuisine. The bombil here is perfectly battered, lightly spiced, and served piping hot with a tangy sol kadhi on the side.

2. Gajalee, Vile Parle Offers Classic Bombay Duck Fry

An old-school favourite that has been winning hearts for decades, Gajalee's bombil fry is textbook perfection. Pair it with neer dosa or enjoy it solo. The restaurant also delivers through food apps, which makes it ideal for a mid-week indulgence at home.

3. Trishna, Fort Balances Texture With Fresh Seafood Flavours

Located in the heritage precinct of Fort, Trishna delivers bombil fry with finesse. The kitchen balances crisp texture with subtle flavours, letting the freshness of the fish shine. It is also one of the few places where the dimly lit interiors match the elegance of the plate.

4. Coast And Bloom, Dadar Gives Bombil Fry A Modern Twist

A younger entrant in Dadar's bustling food scene, Coast And Bloom adds modern flair to traditional favourites. Here, you get bombil tempura that comes plated with finesse, accompanied by chutneys that add punch. A solid pick for social-media-friendly plating and flavour that stays rooted in tradition.

5. Fresh Catch, Bandra Nails The Malvani-Style Bombil Fry

A treasure trove tucked into Hill Road, Fresh Catch delivers on its name. The bombil fry is delightfully crisp with a homestyle marinade that whispers Malvani roots. The vibe is casual and the flavours are top-notch.





6. Ferry Wharff, Bandra Reclamation Serves Coastal-Style Bombay Duck

Ferry Wharff channels the spirit of coastal India in its decor and its dishes. Their bombil fry walks the tightrope between bold spices and crunchy coating with ease. Bonus points for their seafood thali that complements the star dish beautifully.

7. Mahesh Lunch Home, Juhu And Fort Offers Consistently Good Bombil

Here, the bombil is lightly salted, expertly fried, and served with their signature coconut chutney. The preparation is consistent across outlets. You can also get it delivered to your doorstep through online food apps.

8. Nav Chaitanya, Andheri West Is All About No-Frills Coastal Food

Simple, affordable, and delicious, Nav Chaitanya nails the bombil experience with zero pretension. It is the kind of place that prioritises the plate over frills. It is a great pick for those who love the taste of tradition, minus the drama.





9. Something Fishy, MIDC Andheri Surprises With Coastal Starters

A seafood lover's paradise nestled inside a business hotel, this place surprises with its range and quality. Their bombil fry is served hot and hearty, perfect as a starter or even a main. The ambience is subdued, and the menu is generous, making it ideal for both dine-in and working lunches.

The Bottom Line:

Each of these places brings its own spin to the iconic dish, making it worth trying. The next time the craving hits, visit one of these coastal kitchens or order online and enjoy a delicious plate of bombil fry.





