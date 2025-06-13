Maharashtrian Food: Monsoon has begun in many parts of India. People around the country are saying goodbye to sunny days and anticipating cool and cloudy times ahead. As soon as the rain starts, most of us find ourselves craving specific dishes. Each person has their own preferences for comfort foods. But there's no denying the satisfaction that only specific traditional flavours and textures can provide. If you're in the mood to try Maharashtrian food this season, here are some popular delights you will love:

Here Are 8 Popular Maharashtrian Comfort Foods For The Rainy Season:

1. Vada Pav

One of the most famous Maharashtrian snacks of all time, vada pav is a must-have on rainy days. It's fried, spicy and hot - which is the perfect way to beat monsoon blues. Since it's advisable to avoid street food this season, why not try recreating it at home? Click here for tried-and-tested cooking tips and an easy recipe for vada pav.

2. Misal Pav

This is another spicy Maharashtrian dish with pav that you must try. It is made by mixing rassa (a fiery curry-like base) with beans, onions and crunchy farsan. Talk about a texture treat! You can easily customise the spice levels to your liking. Here's the full recipe for misal pav.

3. Kanda Batata Poha

One of the best parts about poha? It is perfect for any season. So, on days when you're irritated because the weather can't seem to make up its mind whether to be rainy, sunny or simply horribly humid, take comfort in a fresh plate of Maharashtrian-style kanda batata poha. Click here for the recipe.

4. Kanda Bhaji

Maharashtrian Food: Kanda bhaji is a crisp fried snack loved by many. Photo Credit: iStock

Do you tend to crave pakoras and chai on rainy days? In Maharashtra, the pakora-like delicacy that is beloved in monsoon is kanda bhaji. It is similar to an onion (pyaaz) pakora. The sliced onions are covered in a besan batter before being deep-fried. The result is an irresistibly crisp and yummy snack. Read the recipe here.

5. Alu Wadi

Another type of fried Maharashtrian-style snack to enjoy in monsoon is Alu Wadi (also known as patra or patrode). It is also popular in Gujarat. This traditional delicacy is made using colocasia leaves and besan. It has a distinctive spiral and layered shape. Click here for the step-by-step recipe for alu wadi.

6. Pithla Bhaji Bhakri

Want a Maharashtrian comfort food combo for a wholesome lunch or dinner? Then it's time to try Pithla Bhaji Bhakri. Pithla refers to a thick gravy-like preparation made using besan. Bhakri is a healthy flatbread that can be made using a millet like jowar or a combination of grains. Here's a recipe video for pithla.

7. Malvani Chicken Curry

In the mood for coastal flavours but staying away from seafood? Malvani-style chicken curry will come to your rescue. It has a rich aroma derived from coconut and different types of spices. Find the complete recipe for one version of this curry here. For a traditional pairing, savour this chicken curry with wade, steamed rice or soft chapatis.

8. Kala Mutton Curry

Also sometimes called Kala Mutton Rassa, this curry is renowned for its spicy taste and distinctive dark colour ("kala" means black). It is especially well-known in regions like Kolhapur, Solapur and Satara in Maharashtra. This dish requires slow cooking, which allows the rich flavours to develop and the meat to become extra tender. Various spices are used in this dish. Here's the full recipe.

Want to explore other Maharashtrian recipes for your next meal? Click here to find some must-try traditional rice recipes.