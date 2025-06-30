Maharashtrian cuisine is loved for its tantalising blend of sweet, sour and spicy flavours. Its street foods, in particular, have captured hearts nationwide. Now, we know travelling to the state isn't feasible and whipping them up at home can be time-consuming. That's where ordering in saves the day! With just a few clicks, you can indulge in iconic Maharashtrian street foods in the comfort of your home. From vada pav and misal pav to thalipeeth and kothimbir vadi, let's discover five snacks you can order through your favourite online food delivery platforms.

Here Are 5 Popular Maharashtrian Street Foods You Can Order Online:

1. Vada Pav

Vada pav is undoubtedly one of the most popular Maharashtrian street foods. It features a spicy potato vada stuffed inside a soft pav and layered with chutneys. It's ideal to enjoy along with your evening cup of tea or coffee or simply when you're craving something indulgent. As the monsoon is in full swing, it makes for an ideal snack to enjoy.

2. Misal Pav

Another Maharashtrian street food you must try is Misal Pav. It's not as popular as vada pav, but it certainly delivers on taste. Featuring sprouted lentil curry topped with farsan and served with pav, it's filling enough to be a proper meal. The addition of lemon juice to the dish helps give it a distinct tangy flavour. Do give it a try!

3. Sabudana Vada

Another must-try Maharashtrian snack is sabudana vada. While it's traditionally eaten during fasts, it has now become an all-day favourite. Crispy on the outside and soft on the inside, it's perfect for tea-time. The best part is that you can even order sabudana vada from an online food delivery application. So, you don't need to spend long hours in the kitchen cooking it.

4. Kothimbir Vadi

Made with besan, coriander leaves, sesame seeds and mild spices, kothimbir vadi is steamed and then shallow-fried for the perfect crispy texture. It's light, aromatic and a must-try for anyone who loves crispy snacks. To fully savour its taste, do not forget to pair it with spicy pudina chutney or tomato ketchup.

5. Thalipeeth

Thalipeeth is a traditional multigrain flatbread made using a special flour mix called bhajani. Packed with nutrition and flavour, it's typically mixed with onions, spices and fresh herbs before being cooked on a hot tawa. It's not just filling but also healthy. Once you try it out, you'll wonder why you never did so before.

