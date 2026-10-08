Ask any non-vegetarian food lover about their go-to favourite dish, and they will list n-number of dishes, including kebabs. But the thing about kebabs is that it has travelled far beyond its actual place of origin.





You can find many versions of it across the Middle East, Turkey, Europe and South Asia. In fact, the recipes and cooking styles also change from one region to another. But of all the places, there is one city where the doner kebab became such a part of everyday food culture that it now often known as the kebab capital of the world. Let's find out more about this place.





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Berlin Is Known As The Kebab Capital Of The World

Photo: Pexels

Berlin in Germany, is widely known as the "kebab capital of the world," particularly for its doner kebab culture. The city's connection with the dish dates back to the arrival of Turkish guest workers in Germany and the development of the modern doner sandwich in Berlin in the 1970s.





The doner itself has Turkish roots, where meat was traditionally cooked on a vertical rotating spit. In Berlin, the format evolved into something suited to a fast-paced city. Meat shaved from the spit was placed inside bread along with salad and sauces, creating the portable sandwich that became hugely popular.

How Berlin Made Doner A Street-Food Staple

Two names are often associated with the early Berlin doner: Kadir Nurman and Mehmet Aygun. Accounts differ over who should receive credit for the first Berlin-style doner sandwich, so it is safer to say that the modern version emerged in the city during the early 1970s rather than attribute its invention to just one person.





The format caught on quickly. Berlin's Turkish community helped establish döner shops across neighbourhoods such as Kreuzberg and Neukolln, and the sandwich gradually became popular with people across the city.





Today, doner is considered one of Berlin's defining fast foods. The city is home to a large number of kebab shops, with estimates running into the thousands. Berlin's tourism material also highlights döner as one of the city's culinary institutions.

Photo: Pexels

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More Than Just Meat, Bread And Sauce





Berlin's doner has developed its own identity over the years. A typical version may include shaved meat, crisp lettuce, cabbage, tomatoes, onions and sauces inside a soft bread pocket. There are also vegetable-heavy versions, including the popular Gemuse Kebab, while vegetarian and vegan options have become part of the city's kebab scene.





This is also why Berlin's kebab culture is interesting from a food-history perspective. The dish has Turkish roots, but the sandwich that became a global fast-food phenomenon was shaped by migration and life in Germany.





Today, you can find doner far beyond Berlin, but the city remains one of the places most closely associated with its modern form. That is why Berlin continues to be referred to as the döner kebab capital of the world.