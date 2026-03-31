Cashews may look like a simple snack, but their journey from tree to table is anything but basic. From being roasted and salted for everyday munching to starring in rich gravies, desserts and festive sweets, cashews hold a special place in global cuisine. But have you ever wondered where much of this processing and trade actually happens? While cashew trees grow in tropical regions across the world, one Indian city has built a strong reputation around processing, exporting and popularising this beloved nut. With decades of industry expertise and a thriving export network, this coastal hub has earned a title that food lovers and traders alike recognise.





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Kollam Is Called The Cashew Capital Of The World

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Kollam holds the title of the Cashew Capital of the World. This is because it has historically been one of the largest centres for cashew processing and export. Located along the Arabian Sea in Kerala, Kollam became a key hub for the cashew industry as early as the early 20th century. At its peak, the city processed a significant share of the world's cashew kernels, supplying them to markets across the globe.

Why Kollam Earned This Title

Several factors contributed to Kollam's dominance:

Proximity to cashew-growing regions in Kerala and nearby states

Access to a major port, making exports easier

Skilled workforce, especially women employed in processing units

Early industrial development in cashew processing and packaging

These advantages helped Kollam grow into a global centre for cashew trade.

How Are Cashews Processed

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Unlike many other nuts, cashews require extensive processing before consumption. In Kollam, this includes:

Roasting or steaming the raw cashew nut

Carefully removing the hard shell

Peeling the thin outer skin

Grading and sorting kernels based on size and quality

This labour-intensive process is what gives cashews their familiar taste and texture.





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How Is Cashew Used In Everyday Dishes

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Cashews are incredibly versatile and widely used in Indian and global cuisines:

Ground into rich gravies like korma

Added to sweets such as kaju katli

Used in pulao and biryani for texture

Roasted as a standalone snack

Kollam's processing industry has played a major role in making these uses possible at scale.





While countries like Vietnam and Ivory Coast are major producers of raw cashew nuts today, Kollam remains historically significant as a processing and export hub. Its legacy, infrastructure and contribution to the global cashew trade are what earned it the enduring title of the Cashew Capital of the World.